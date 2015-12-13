FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off lineup set

Ten of the 12 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 finalists are through to the play-offs of the FIFA Futsal World Cup after finishing in the top two of the seven main round groups.

Among those hopefuls are two-time winners Spain as well as 2012 World Cup participants Italy, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. Also through to the March/April ties – which will be drawn in February – are 1989 runners-up the Netherlands, plus another side who previously competed in that inaugural final tournament in Hungary, and four nations hoping for first-time World Cup qualifications: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Main round qualifiers

Group 1: Ukraine*, Hungary*

Group 2: Azerbaijan*, Belarus

Group 3: Russia*, Serbia*

Group 4: Spain*, Netherlands

Group 5: Kazakhstan*, Slovenia*

Group 6: Portugal*, Poland

Group 7: Italy*, Slovakia

*Competing at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in Belgrade

• In the play-off draw in Belgrade on 12 February, each group winner will be drawn against a runner-up, though no team can meet a side from their main round group.

• The two-legged ties on 22 March and 12 April will decide Europe's seven qualifiers for Colombia.

Road to Colombia

(2-13 February 2016: UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Belgrade)

12 February 2016: Play-off draw, Belgrade

22 March & 12 April 2016: Play-offs

tbc: Final tournament draw, Colombia

14 September–2 October 2016: Final tournament, Colombia

Continent allocations

AFC: 5

CAF: 3

CONCACAF: 4

CONMEBOL: 4 inc hosts Colombia

OFC: 1

UEFA: 7