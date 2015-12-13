FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off lineup set
Sunday 13 December 2015
Two-time winners Spain will contest the play-offs for the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup along 13 other sides, with ten of the 12 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 finalists through in total.
Ten of the 12 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 finalists are through to the play-offs of the FIFA Futsal World Cup after finishing in the top two of the seven main round groups.
Among those hopefuls are two-time winners Spain as well as 2012 World Cup participants Italy, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. Also through to the March/April ties – which will be drawn in February – are 1989 runners-up the Netherlands, plus another side who previously competed in that inaugural final tournament in Hungary, and four nations hoping for first-time World Cup qualifications: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovenia and Slovakia.
Main round qualifiers
Group 1: Ukraine*, Hungary*
Group 2: Azerbaijan*, Belarus
Group 3: Russia*, Serbia*
Group 4: Spain*, Netherlands
Group 5: Kazakhstan*, Slovenia*
Group 6: Portugal*, Poland
Group 7: Italy*, Slovakia
*Competing at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in Belgrade
• In the play-off draw in Belgrade on 12 February, each group winner will be drawn against a runner-up, though no team can meet a side from their main round group.
• The two-legged ties on 22 March and 12 April will decide Europe's seven qualifiers for Colombia.
Road to Colombia
(2-13 February 2016: UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Belgrade)
12 February 2016: Play-off draw, Belgrade
22 March & 12 April 2016: Play-offs
tbc: Final tournament draw, Colombia
14 September–2 October 2016: Final tournament, Colombia
Continent allocations
AFC: 5
CAF: 3
CONCACAF: 4
CONMEBOL: 4 inc hosts Colombia
OFC: 1
UEFA: 7