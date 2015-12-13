Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

FIFA Futsal World Cup play-off lineup set

Sunday 13 December 2015

Two-time winners Spain will contest the play-offs for the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup along 13 other sides, with ten of the 12 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 finalists through in total.

Alen Fetič tries a shot in Slovenia's vital 3-2 win against the Czech Republic
Alen Fetič tries a shot in Slovenia's vital 3-2 win against the Czech Republic ©Jan Tauber

Ten of the 12 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 finalists are through to the play-offs of the FIFA Futsal World Cup after finishing in the top two of the seven main round groups.

Among those hopefuls are two-time winners Spain as well as 2012 World Cup participants Italy, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine. Also through to the March/April ties – which will be drawn in February – are 1989 runners-up the Netherlands, plus another side who previously competed in that inaugural final tournament in Hungary, and four nations hoping for first-time World Cup qualifications: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Main round qualifiers
Group 1: Ukraine*, Hungary*
Group 2: Azerbaijan*, Belarus
Group 3: Russia*, Serbia*
Group 4: Spain*, Netherlands
Group 5: Kazakhstan*, Slovenia*
Group 6: Portugal*, Poland
Group 7: Italy*, Slovakia

*Competing at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in Belgrade

Watch: Futsal EURO showreel
• In the play-off draw in Belgrade on 12 February, each group winner will be drawn against a runner-up, though no team can meet a side from their main round group.
• The two-legged ties on 22 March and 12 April will decide Europe's seven qualifiers for Colombia.

Road to Colombia
(2-13 February 2016: UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Belgrade)
12 February 2016: Play-off draw, Belgrade
22 March & 12 April 2016: Play-offs
tbc: Final tournament draw, Colombia
14 September–2 October 2016: Final tournament, Colombia

Continent allocations
AFC: 5
CAF: 3
CONCACAF: 4
CONMEBOL: 4 inc hosts Colombia
OFC: 1
UEFA: 7

