Six sides sew up World Cup main round berths

Competition debutants Sweden, Moldova, France, Latvia, England and Finland topped their FIFA Futsal World Cup preliminary round groups to join the leading teams in December's main round.

Latvia, who finished first in Group D, have been given the tough task of travelling to the Netherlands to play the hosts, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and two-time world champions Spain. Group A winners Moldova are up against European champions Italy, while France's reward for first place in Group C is to face three teams that will compete at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in February: the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Kazakhstan.



Preliminary round group winners

Group A: Moldova

Group B: Sweden

Group C: France

Group D: Latvia

Group E: England

Group F: Finland

• Group winners progress to the main round.

Main round draw (10-13 December)

Group 1: Ukraine*, Hungary* (hosts), Belgium, England

Group 2: Croatia* (hosts), Azerbaijan*, Belarus, Sweden

Group 3: Russia*, Serbia*, Turkey (hosts), Finland

Group 4: Spain*, Netherlands (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia

Group 5: Czech Republic* (hosts), Slovenia*, Kazakhstan*, France

Group 6: Portugal* (hosts), Romania, Poland, Norway

Group 7: Italy* (hosts), Slovakia, FYR Macedonia, Moldova

*Competing at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in February

• Top two in each group progress to the play-offs. In the play-offs, each group winner will meet a runner-up with the two-legged ties deciding Europe's seven qualifiers for Colombia.

Road to Colombia

22, 23, & 25 October 2015: Preliminary round

10, 11 & 13 December 2015: Main round

(2-13 February 2016: UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Belgrade)

12 February 2016: Play-off draw, Belgrade

22 March & 12 April 2016: Play-offs

tbc: Final tournament draw, Colombia

14 September–2 October 2016: Final tournament, Colombia