Six sides sew up World Cup main round berths
Sunday 25 October 2015
Moldova, Sweden, France, Latvia, England and Finland won through from the FIFA Futsal World Cup preliminary round to join the top teams in December's main round.
Competition debutants Sweden, Moldova, France, Latvia, England and Finland topped their FIFA Futsal World Cup preliminary round groups to join the leading teams in December's main round.
Latvia, who finished first in Group D, have been given the tough task of travelling to the Netherlands to play the hosts, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and two-time world champions Spain. Group A winners Moldova are up against European champions Italy, while France's reward for first place in Group C is to face three teams that will compete at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in February: the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Kazakhstan.
Preliminary round group winners
Group A: Moldova
Group B: Sweden
Group C: France
Group D: Latvia
Group E: England
Group F: Finland
• Group winners progress to the main round.
Main round draw (10-13 December)
Group 1: Ukraine*, Hungary* (hosts), Belgium, England
Group 2: Croatia* (hosts), Azerbaijan*, Belarus, Sweden
Group 3: Russia*, Serbia*, Turkey (hosts), Finland
Group 4: Spain*, Netherlands (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia
Group 5: Czech Republic* (hosts), Slovenia*, Kazakhstan*, France
Group 6: Portugal* (hosts), Romania, Poland, Norway
Group 7: Italy* (hosts), Slovakia, FYR Macedonia, Moldova
*Competing at UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 in February
• Top two in each group progress to the play-offs. In the play-offs, each group winner will meet a runner-up with the two-legged ties deciding Europe's seven qualifiers for Colombia.
Road to Colombia
22, 23, & 25 October 2015: Preliminary round
10, 11 & 13 December 2015: Main round
(2-13 February 2016: UEFA Futsal EURO 2016, Belgrade)
12 February 2016: Play-off draw, Belgrade
22 March & 12 April 2016: Play-offs
tbc: Final tournament draw, Colombia
14 September–2 October 2016: Final tournament, Colombia