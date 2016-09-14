The UEFA Executive Committee is UEFA's supreme executive body. It comprises the UEFA President and 16 other members, including at least one female, elected by a UEFA Congress, as well as two members elected by the European Club Association (ECA) and one member elected by European Leagues, ratified by the Congress, all with the same rights and duties as the other Executive Committee members.

Members and vice-presidents

The UEFA Executive Committee does not include more than one representative of the same UEFA member association. This rule does not apply to either the female member or the members of the Executive Committee elected by the ECA and European Leagues. The Executive Committee members elected by the ECA cannot belong to clubs affiliated to the same member association. Each Executive Committee member to be elected by the Congress, except for the President and any female member, holds an active office (i.e. president, vice-president, general secretary or chief executive officer) within his member association.

The UEFA Executive Committee elects a first vice-president, four other vice-presidents and a treasurer (with the same status as a vice-president) upon proposal of the UEFA President. The President may assign specific duties to each of the vice-presidents.

Special advisor

UEFA's President is able to invite third parties to attend UEFA Executive Committee meetings in an advisory capacity.

Term of office

The term of office of the UEFA President and UEFA Executive Committee members elected by a UEFA Congress is four years. Eight members, or eight members (including at least one female) and the UEFA President, are elected every two years. The term of office of the Executive Committee members elected by the ECA and European Leagues is four years. No person may serve as President or Executive Committee member for more than three terms of office, whether consecutive or not. A person aged 70 or more is not eligible for election or re-election. If a vacancy occurs, the next Ordinary UEFA Congress elects or ratifies a replacement for the remaining term of office. If the vacancy occurs in the final year of a term of office, no replacement is elected or ratified.

The term of office of the UEFA President and UEFA Executive Committee members starts at the close of the UEFA Congress at which they are elected or ratified, and ends at the close of the UEFA Congress at which their successors are elected or ratified.

Powers

The UEFA Executive Committee is empowered to adopt regulations and make decisions on all matters which do not fall within the legal or statutory jurisdiction of the UEFA Congress or another organ. The UEFA Executive Committee manages UEFA, except to the extent that it has delegated such management, or unless such management has been delegated by the UEFA Statutes to the UEFA President or the UEFA administration.

Duties

The UEFA Executive Committee has the following non-transferable duties:

Overall control of UEFA and the issuing of necessary instructions

Definition of the organisational structure

Form and supervision of the book-keeping

Appointment of five members of the UEFA Governance and Compliance Committee and the issuing of their terms of reference

Appointment of the General Secretary and deputy General Secretary upon the proposal of the UEFA President

Dismissal of the General Secretary and deputy General Secretary upon the proposal of the UEFA President, or by a decision supported by two-thirds or more of all members of the UEFA Executive Committee

Overall supervision of the UEFA administration, including the general secretary and deputy general secretary, especially in terms of observance of laws, the UEFA Statutes, regulations and orders; approval of the annual business plan of the UEFA administration

Compilation of a written report for presentation to the Ordinary UEFA Congress

Examination of the administration's report to the Ordinary UEFA Congress

The UEFA Executive Committee may delegate the preparation and implementation of its decisions or the supervision of business to one or more of its members. The committee is also authorised to delegate management, either fully or partly, to the UEFA President, to one or more of its members and/or to the UEFA administration.

Meetings

As a general rule, the UEFA Executive Committee meets once every two months, and is convened by the UEFA President. The UEFA President may invite third parties to attend meetings of the UEFA Executive Committee in an advisory capacity. The committee has a quorum of more than half of its voting members, including the UEFA President or, in his absence, a vice-president.

Decisions

UEFA Executive Committee decisions come into immediate force, unless the UEFA Executive Committee decides otherwise. A UEFA Executive Committee member or the UEFA President does not take part in the deliberation of any matter or point of issue involving the member association and/or a club and/or a league affiliated to the member association with which he/she is associated, or in any case in which a conflict of interest exists.