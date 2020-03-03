UEFA Congress
The UEFA Congress is UEFA's supreme controlling organ, dealing with a variety of matters including election of the UEFA President and the UEFA Executive Committee.
Overview
An Ordinary Congress is held every year. A second Ordinary Congress may be called by the UEFA Executive Committee to deal with financial matters and/or matters of particular significance.
Matters within its power include:
- receipt and consideration of the UEFA Annual Report
- acknowledgement of the financial report and the auditors' report, approval of the annual accounts and budget
- election of the UEFA President
- election of UEFA Executive Committee members, and ratification of the Executive Committee members elected by the European Club Association (ECA) and European Leagues.
- election of the European members of the FIFA Council
- election of the auditing body
- amendment of the UEFA Statutes
- consideration and taking of decisions on proposals
- consideration of membership applications and the exclusion of a member association
- decisions on the lifting or continuation of the suspension of a member association, UEFA Executive Committee member or a member of another body
- consideration of proposals for the dismissal of a UEFA Executive Committee member or the UEFA organs for the administration of justice
- receipt and consideration of the FIFA Congress agenda
- receipt and consideration of the minutes of the previous UEFA Congress
- bestowal of honorary membership
An Extraordinary Congress may be convened by the UEFA Executive Committee, or at the written request of one fifth or more of the UEFA member associations, stating the items to be placed on the agenda.
Rome, Italy staged the 43rd Ordinary UEFA Congress on 7 February 2019 at the Roma Cavalieri Hotel. The main items on the agenda were:
- UEFA Annual Report for 2017/18
- Reports of the committee chairmen
- Elections:
- UEFA President (for a four-year term)
- UEFA Executive Committee (eight members, including at least one female, for a four-year term)
- FIFA Council (two FIFA vice-presidents for a four-year term, one ordinary member for a four-year term, and two ordinary members for a two-year term)
- Ratification of a new representative of the European Club Association (ECA) on the UEFA Executive Committee
- Ratification of new members of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice
The 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress will take place in Amsterdam on 3 March 2020.
UEFA may, on the proposal of the UEFA Executive Committee, bestow the status of honorary president or honorary membership upon a person for especially meritorious services to European football.
Reports
Honorary members
Honorary presidents may attend the UEFA Congress and UEFA Executive Committee meetings in an advisory capacity, but have no vote. Honorary members may attend the UEFA Congress in an advisory capacity, but have no vote.
UEFA honorary president
Lennart Johansson (SWE) †
UEFA honorary members
Gerhard Aigner (GER)
Hans Bangerter (SUI)
Egidius Braun (GER)
Des Casey (IRL)
Şenes Erzik (TUR)
Jean Fournet-Fayard (FRA) †
Vyacheslav Koloskov (RUS)
Marios N. Lefkaritis (CYP)
Antonio Matarrese (ITA)
Joseph Mifsud (MLT)
Per Ravn Omdal (NOR)
Giangiorgio Spiess (SUI)
Grigoriy Surkis (UKR)
Geoffrey Thompson (ENG)