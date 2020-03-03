Overview

The UEFA Congress is UEFA's supreme controlling organ.

An Ordinary Congress is held every year. A second Ordinary Congress may be called by the UEFA Executive Committee to deal with financial matters and/or matters of particular significance.

Matters within its power include:

receipt and consideration of the UEFA Annual Report

acknowledgement of the financial report and the auditors' report, approval of the annual accounts and budget

election of the UEFA President

election of UEFA Executive Committee members, and ratification of the Executive Committee members elected by the European Club Association (ECA) and European Leagues.

election of the European members of the FIFA Council

election of the auditing body

amendment of the UEFA Statutes

consideration and taking of decisions on proposals

consideration of membership applications and the exclusion of a member association

decisions on the lifting or continuation of the suspension of a member association, UEFA Executive Committee member or a member of another body

consideration of proposals for the dismissal of a UEFA Executive Committee member or the UEFA organs for the administration of justice

receipt and consideration of the FIFA Congress agenda

receipt and consideration of the minutes of the previous UEFA Congress

bestowal of honorary membership

An Extraordinary Congress may be convened by the UEFA Executive Committee, or at the written request of one fifth or more of the UEFA member associations, stating the items to be placed on the agenda.

©AFP

Rome, Italy staged the 43rd Ordinary UEFA Congress on 7 February 2019 at the Roma Cavalieri Hotel. The main items on the agenda were:

UEFA Annual Report for 2017/18

Reports of the committee chairmen

Elections:

- UEFA President (for a four-year term)

- UEFA Executive Committee (eight members, including at least one female, for a four-year term)

- FIFA Council (two FIFA vice-presidents for a four-year term, one ordinary member for a four-year term, and two ordinary members for a two-year term)

- UEFA President (for a four-year term) - UEFA Executive Committee (eight members, including at least one female, for a four-year term) - FIFA Council (two FIFA vice-presidents for a four-year term, one ordinary member for a four-year term, and two ordinary members for a two-year term) Ratification of a new representative of the European Club Association (ECA) on the UEFA Executive Committee

Ratification of new members of the UEFA Organs for the Administration of Justice

The full Congress can be watched here

The 44th Ordinary UEFA Congress will take place in Amsterdam on 3 March 2020.

UEFA may, on the proposal of the UEFA Executive Committee, bestow the status of honorary president or honorary membership upon a person for especially meritorious services to European football.

Reports

Honorary members

Honorary presidents may attend the UEFA Congress and UEFA Executive Committee meetings in an advisory capacity, but have no vote. Honorary members may attend the UEFA Congress in an advisory capacity, but have no vote.

UEFA honorary president

Lennart Johansson (SWE) †

UEFA honorary members

Gerhard Aigner (GER)

Hans Bangerter (SUI)

Egidius Braun (GER)

Des Casey (IRL)

Şenes Erzik (TUR)

Jean Fournet-Fayard (FRA) †

Vyacheslav Koloskov (RUS)

Marios N. Lefkaritis (CYP)

Antonio Matarrese (ITA)

Joseph Mifsud (MLT)

Per Ravn Omdal (NOR)

Giangiorgio Spiess (SUI)

Grigoriy Surkis (UKR)

Geoffrey Thompson (ENG)