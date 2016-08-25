UEFA rewards excellence and achievement within European football with a series of awards in various sectors, with the major individual accolades handed out in late August.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

Created in partnership with European Sports Media (ESM) group, these awards recognise the best players, irrespective of nationality, playing for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on their performances in all competitions – domestic, continental and international - by a jury of sports journalists representing each of the UEFA member national associations, and coaches of clubs in the previous season's UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League group stages. Coaches are not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Five competition-specific prizes, awarded for the first time in 2017, complement the existing UEFA Men's and Women's Player of the Year awards. The awards will be presented during the relevant competition's group stage draw ceremony.

UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

UEFA Champions League Defender of the Season

UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season

UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season

UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

UEFA President's Award

This prestigious award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities. Great players such as Alfredo Di Stéfano, Sir Bobby Charlton, Raymond Kopa, Gianni Rivera, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff and Josef Masopust have won the award in recent years, with Eric Cantona receiving the prize in 2019.

The #EqualGame award ©UEFA

#EqualGame awards

First bestowed in 2018, the UEFA #EqualGame awards are presented every year. They recognise a person or entity that has acted as a role model in promoting diversity, inclusion and accessibility in European football, in accordance with the values promoted by UEFA's #EqualGame Respect campaign.

The winners are presented with their awards at the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which takes place in Monaco every August.

Centurions

Since September 2011, UEFA has presented a special award, comprising a commemorative cap and medal, to those players who have appeared 100 times or more for their country.

Developing the game

The European body bestows awards on member associations for outstanding work.

UEFA HatTrick awards

Development projects in the 55 UEFA member associations are recognised by the UEFA HatTrick awards. Five award areas have been drawn up: Best Investment Project; Best Social Project; Best Special Project; Best Women's Football Development Project; and Best Host Project. Criteria include mid to long-term legacy, the impact of football's development in the country and the impact on specific social target groups.

UEFA grassroots awards

Another crucial area of football is the game's grassroots – without a solid foundation, football cannot flourish. Football is available for everyone, and much sterling work is being undertaken in countries throughout Europe. Excellence in this crucial sector is recognised by the UEFA Grassroots Awards. UEFA rewards the winners with gold, silver and bronze prizes in five key areas – best leader, best project, best grassroots club, best disability initiative and best professional club.

UEFA GROW awards

Held every other year, the aim of the UEFA GROW awards is to reward and endorse the initiatives and successes of the UEFA member national associations, while also communicating best-practice models from around Europe. There are five categories: image, participation, engagement, revenue and marketing of women's football. They were first held in Riga in October 2018.

More on the HatTrick and grassroots awards can be read here.