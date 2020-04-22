UEFA Foundation For Children launches 'Champions Teachers'
Wednesday 22 April 2020
Looking for online learning resources to educate and entertain children aged six to 12? Try our e-dictation lessons read by European players and coaches.
All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.
It's no substitute for the real thing, but stars like Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Bayern München goalkeeper Laura Benkarth and former France star Christian Karembeu will put a smile on children's faces with personal takes on the oldest lesson in the school exercise book: dictation.
The exercise is designed for 6–12-year-olds, with lessons available in English, French, German or Italian. Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.
LAURA BENKARTH
Age: 27
Nationality: German
Position: Goalkeeper
Current teams: Bayern München & Germany
Former team: Freiburg
Length: 7:05
Language: German
Text: <PDF to follow>
CHRISTIAN KAREMBEU
Age: 49
Nationality: French
Position: Midfielder (retired)
Former teams: Nantes, Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Olympiacos, Servette, Bastia & France
Length: 2:26
Language: French
Text: <PDF to follow>
GIANLUIGI BUFFON
Age: 42
Nationality: Italian
Position: Goalkeeper
Current team: Juventus
Former teams: Parma, Paris Saint-Germain & Italy
Length: 3:30
Language: Italian
Text: <PDF to follow>
RYAN GIGGS
Age: 46
Nationality: Welsh
Position: Midfielder
Current team: Wales (manager)
Former teams: Manchester United & Wales
Length: tbc
Language: English
Text: <PDF to follow>
ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS
The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org