UEFA Foundation For Children launches 'Champions Teachers'

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

It's no substitute for the real thing, but stars like Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Bayern München goalkeeper Laura Benkarth and former France star Christian Karembeu will put a smile on children's faces with personal takes on the oldest lesson in the school exercise book: dictation.

The exercise is designed for 6–12-year-olds, with lessons available in English, French, German or Italian. Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.

LAURA BENKARTH

Age: 27

Nationality: German

Position: Goalkeeper

Current teams: Bayern München & Germany

Former team: Freiburg

Length: 7:05

Language: German

Text: <PDF to follow>

CHRISTIAN KAREMBEU

Age: 49

Nationality: French

Position: Midfielder (retired)

Former teams: Nantes, Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Olympiacos, Servette, Bastia & France

Length: 2:26

Language: French

Text: <PDF to follow>

GIANLUIGI BUFFON

Age: 42

Nationality: Italian

Position: Goalkeeper

Current team: Juventus

Former teams: Parma, Paris Saint-Germain & Italy

Length: 3:30

Language: Italian

Text: <PDF to follow>

RYAN GIGGS

Wales manager Ryan Giggs ©UEFA.com



Age: 46

Nationality: Welsh

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Wales (manager)

Former teams: Manchester United & Wales

Length: tbc

Language: English

Text: <PDF to follow>

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org