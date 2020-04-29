UEFA Foundation For Children launches 'Champions Teachers'
Wednesday 29 April 2020
Looking for online learning resources to educate and entertain children aged six to 12? Try our e-dictation lessons read by European players and coaches.
All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.
It's no substitute for the real thing, but stars like Sweden and RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg, France assistant coach Guy Stephan, Wolfsburg and Netherlands midfielder Dominique Bloodworth and Atlético Madrid's Spanish midfielder Amanda Sampedro will put a smile on children's faces with personal takes on the oldest lesson in the school exercise book: dictation.
The exercise is designed for 6–12-year-olds, with lessons available in English, French, Dutch and Spanish. Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.
EMIL FORSBERG
Age: 28
Nationality: Swedish
Position: Winger
Current teams: RB Leipzig & Sweden
Former team: Sundsvall, Malmö
Length: 3:32
Language: English
Download text
GUY STEPHAN
Age: 63
Nationality: French
Position: Forward (retired)
Current team: France
Former teams: Guingamp, Rennes, Le Havre, Orléans, Caen
Length: 5:01
Language: French
Download text
DOMINIQUE BLOODWORTH
Age: 25
Nationality: Dutch
Position: Defender
Current team: Wolfsburg & Netherlands
Former teams: Essen, Arsenal
Length: 5:27
Language: Dutch
Download text
AMANDA SAMPEDRO
Age: 26
Nationality: Spanish
Position: Midfielder
Current team: Atlético Madrid & Spain
Length: 4:06
Language: Spanish
Download text
Looking for more lessons or other languages? Take a look...
ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS
The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org