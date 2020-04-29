UEFA Foundation For Children launches 'Champions Teachers'

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

It's no substitute for the real thing, but stars like Sweden and RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg, France assistant coach Guy Stephan, Wolfsburg and Netherlands midfielder Dominique Bloodworth and Atlético Madrid's Spanish midfielder Amanda Sampedro will put a smile on children's faces with personal takes on the oldest lesson in the school exercise book: dictation.

The exercise is designed for 6–12-year-olds, with lessons available in English, French, Dutch and Spanish. Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.

EMIL FORSBERG

Log in for free to watch the highlights

Age: 28

Nationality: Swedish

Position: Winger

Current teams: RB Leipzig & Sweden

Former team: Sundsvall, Malmö

Length: 3:32

Language: English

Download text

GUY STEPHAN

Log in for free to watch the highlights

Age: 63

Nationality: French

Position: Forward (retired)

Current team: France

Former teams: Guingamp, Rennes, Le Havre, Orléans, Caen

Length: 5:01

Language: French

Download text

DOMINIQUE BLOODWORTH

Log in for free to watch the highlights

Age: 25

Nationality: Dutch

Position: Defender

Current team: Wolfsburg & Netherlands

Former teams: Essen, Arsenal

Length: 5:27

Language: Dutch

Download text

AMANDA SAMPEDRO

Log in for free to watch the highlights

Age: 26

Nationality: Spanish

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Atlético Madrid & Spain

Length: 4:06

Language: Spanish

Download text





Looking for more lessons or other languages? Take a look...





ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org