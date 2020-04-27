Can you master our Champions League quizzes?

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working, meaning children are e-learning with no chance to kick about a ball with friends in the playground.

To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, and ensure that daily football fix is satisfied, the UEFA Foundation has devised a series of fun quizzes for children, focused on UEFA club competition.

All children need to do is watch the video above, enjoy the goals and then answer a series of questions related to what they have seen, with some research on UEFA.com certain to provide the answers to some of those tougher questions.

The exercise is designed for children aged between 6 and 12, but adults can join in and enjoy the fun too!

Ready? Enjoy the video above and then answer the following questions. The answers are at the bottom of the page.

1. How many goals are scored with a player's right foot?

A 5

B 7

C 9

2. How many goals are scored with a player's left foot?

A 7

B 8

C 9

Are Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus the top scorers in the video? ©Getty Images

3. Which team has the most goals featured in the video?

A Juventus

B Barcelona

C Liverpool

4. Which unlucky team concedes three goals in this video? Can you recreate it?

A Slavia Praha

B Valencia

C Lokomotiv Moskva

5. One of the players in the video is English. Can you figure out who?

A Sven Bender

B Dani Olmo

C Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

HALF-TIME: Just for fun, which is your favourite goal in the video?

6. Can you find out which other English teams, apart from Liverpool, participated in this season's UEFA Champions League?

A Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

B Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur

C Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United

7. Teams receive three points for winning a match. What is the maximum number of points they can get in their six matches?

A 15

B 18

C 21

8. Every UEFA Champions League group stage matchweek has 16 matches. There are six matchweeks. Can you figure out how many matches there are in total?

A 72

B 84

C 96

Where did the 2019 final take place? ©AFP/Getty Images

9. Can you find out which country hosted the UEFA Champions League final in 2019?

A Spain

B Italy

C France

10. One of the players who scored in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final is featured in the video above. Who is it?

A Marcel Sabitzer

B Mohamed Salah

C Paulo Dybala

Want the answers now? Keep scrolling...!

ANSWERS

1 B

2 A

3 A

4 C

5 C

6 B

7 B

8 C

9 A

10 B



