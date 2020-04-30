New 'Champions Teachers' lessons available now

All over the world, parents and teachers are juggling home schooling with home working. Children are e-learning, with no chance to kick a ball with friends in the playground. To give everyone a daily break from teaching and studying in isolation, the UEFA Foundation for Children has invited some of European football's top players and coaches to become a Champions Teacher.

Stars like Belgium’s Spanish coach Roberto Martinez, UEFA Chief of Women’s Football and former Ballon D’Or winner Nadine Kessler, Astana midfielder Abai Zhunussov and Qarabag’s Azerbaijani midfielder Gara Garayev can help put a smile on children's faces with personal takes on the oldest lesson in the school exercise book: dictation.

The exercise is designed for 6–12-year-olds, with these four lessons available in Spanish, Kazakh, English and Azeri. Links at the bottom of the page can direct to other lessons in other languages.

Children simply need to grab a pen and paper, pick a video, then write (or type) as the Champions Teacher reads a short excerpt from their favourite children's book or poem. To check results, download the PDF of the full text.

Log in for free to watch the highlights

ROBERTO MARTÍNEZ

Age: 46

Nationality: Spanish

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Belgium

Former teams: Real Zaragoza, Balaguer, Wigan Athletic, Motherwell, Walsall, Swansea City, Chester City

Length: 6:21

Language: Spanish

Download text

Log in for free to watch the highlights

NADINE KESSLER

Age: 32

Nationality: German

Position: Midfielder

Current team: UEFA

Former teams: FC Saarbrücken, FFC Turbine Potsdam, VfL Wolfsburg

Length: 1:59

Language: English

Download text

Log in for free to watch the highlights

ABAI ZHUNUSSOV

Age: 25

Nationality: Kazakh

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Astana

Length: 2:10

Language: Kazakh

Download text

Log in for free to watch the highlights

GARA GARAYEV

Age: 27

Nationality: Azeri

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Qarabag

Length: 5:25

Language: Azeri

Download text

Looking for more lessons or languages? Try these…

ABOUT CHAMPIONS TEACHERS

The UEFA Foundation would like to thank all the footballers and coaches who have taken on the role of Champions Teacher to help put a smile on the faces of children. If you have any questions about the initiative, please email contact@uefafoundation.org