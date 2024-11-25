How UEFA social and environmental sustainability requirements are catalysing change across Europe

Under the UEFA club licensing system, every club that participates in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League or Conference League must appoint a social and environmental sustainability (SES) officer to oversee the implementation of sustainability policies and measures.

Acting as a single point of contact for both internal and external stakeholders, SES officers are responsible for coordinating their club’s sustainability strategy – another must-have for participating in our competitions.

These requirements are part of our overarching aim to help create a more sustainable culture across Europe and to make our sport a leading example in protecting both the environment and human rights. Thanks to our close links with the European Club Association (ECA), more than 500 clubs are now working with us and each other to use the game's reach to create a better future for everyone.

Strategies for a sustainable future

To support clubs in creating an effective sustainability strategy, we provide guidance which allows them to develop their own approach while aligning with our own sustainability strategy, Strength Through Unity, which aims to accelerate positive change within football and beyond.

As a minimum, each club's strategy must address five areas, with each of these accompanied by a specific policy to ensure proper implementation. These are:

Equality and inclusion – ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all people taking part in club activities

Anti-racism – tackling and preventing racism, and guaranteeing that all club policies and programmes are implemented without discrimination of any kind

Child and youth protection and welfare – protecting, safeguarding and ensuring a safe environment for youth players

Football for all abilities – making football activities accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of disabilities

Environmental protection – improving the club’s environmental footprint and sustainability in events, infrastructure and management

Clubs must have a policy to improve their environmental footprint UEFA via Getty Images

Sustainability officers are encouraged to actively engage with the growing SES community within European football, sharing knowledge and best practice to inspire increased and more effective action.

Meanwhile, we will continue to develop guidelines, programmes and forums to support the SES community, including regular alignment with the ECA.

We know that change won't happen overnight, but by investing in the long-term sustainability of the sport, we believe that together we can make a positive difference to our communities.

Strength Through Unity The mission of our sustainability strategy, Strength Through Unity, is to activate and accelerate collective action to respect human rights and the environment in the context of European football. With 90 million people across Europe playing our sport, we are convinced that football can help tackle the challenges we face. To achieve this, we need all stakeholders within football to work as a team, with a common agenda and approach. As the governing body of European football, it is our job to set an example and unlock football’s power for good.

To find out more, read our Strength Through Unity strategy in full