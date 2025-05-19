Why the new Europa League format is here to stay

With the curtain call approaching in Bilbao, it is no exaggeration to say that the first Europa League season under the revamped format has fully lived up to its promise.

The 54th edition of this competition kicked off with a fresh look last September, the biggest change being a new 36-club single league phase. The purpose? Greater competitiveness, more frequent showdowns between Europe’s big names and more high-stakes contests right from the start, adding extra importance to every game and every goal.

Launched after six years of planning and testing, and consultation with the game’s various stakeholders, the new format has already proved its value. That was clearer than ever on the frenetic last night of the league phase in January, when games involving all 36 teams kicked off simultaneously with plenty still to play for.

Heavyweight encounters and big upsets

The increased variety in fixtures also gave teams a better chance to win points. Whereas the old group stage produced a total of 48 different match-ups, the new league phase offers a total of 144 unique fixtures, with each side playing eight different opponents as opposed to three. This offers smaller clubs more opportunities to seize the spotlight – and Czech side Viktoria Plzeň provided a stirring example, beating Real Sociedad and drawing away to Eintracht Frankfurt en route to reaching the knockout phase, where they pushed Lazio, who had finished top of the league phase, hard in a round of 16 thriller.

“The calendar of the new league phase looks much less routine, encouraging shocks and surprises on every matchday.” UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti

The increase in high-octane contests between powerhouse teams was also a big talking point, and those attention-grabbing fixtures did not disappoint. Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Porto and Galatasaray’s rollercoaster 3-2 win against Spurs were just two of many pulsating games.

The boost in unpredictability made for a more dynamic competition too, ensuring a tricky start did not deter teams from giving their all until the end. This was exemplified by Greek hopefuls PAOK, whose return of just one point from their first four games would have been a major cause for concern. They had gone four Europa League seasons without reaching the knockout phase, but nine points from their next three outings propelled them into the play-offs.

PAOK’s Soualiho Meite takes on FCSB’s Florin Tănase in a knockout phase play-off Getty Images

Data points to greater competitive balance

All these factors also led to greater competitive balance, highlighted by a 25% increase in points per match for the lowest-seeded Pot 4 teams, rising from 1.06 in the previous cycle (2021–2024) to 1.33. Likewise, the Pot 1 sides took an average of 1.89 points per fixture, down from 2.08, reducing the gap between the highest and lowest-seeded clubs from 1.02 points per game in the previous three years to just 0.56.

These and other numbers add up to the same conclusion: the new format is already delivering on its ambitious goals, leaving clubs, players, fans and commercial partners excited about the future. “We’re convinced it will be a resounding success that overshadows everything we’ve achieved in the past,” says Marchetti. “This format is here to stay.”