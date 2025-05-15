Tottenham vs Manchester United Europa League final preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups, form guide, analysis and coaches' view

Tottenham and Manchester United meet at San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, on Wednesday 21 May as the 2024/25 Europa League champion is crowned.

UEFA.com previews the action ahead of the second all-English final of the Europa League era.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 21 May (21:00 CET)

Where: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

What : UEFA Europa League final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Tottenham were preparing for their last European final when an all-English final last took place in this competition in 2019, the result a 4-1 Chelsea win over Arsenal. Spurs contested an all-English final of their own three days later, but dreams of a first Champions League title were dashed by a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Hopes of a happier return to a European showpiece and a first continental honour since 1984 are boosted by the fine form of Ange Postecoglou's men against their final opponents – Spurs victorious through two Premier League meetings and an English League Cup quarter-final against Man Utd this season.

Unbeaten in the Europa League this season, Man Utd have mixed commanding performances and dramatic comebacks on their road to the Europa League final, but Ruben Amorim will not take solace in that fact if they cannot overcome Spurs. "If we don't win the final, it means nothing for us," the Portuguese coach said after an emphatic semi-final victory over Athletic Club. The Red Devils won this competition under his compatriot José Mourinho in 2017, but more will remember the 2021 final defeat to Villarreal – Bruno Fernandes captaining the side in Gdansk, while Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf started and Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo watched on from the bench.

Analysis & talking points

Possible line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur; Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison

Doubtful: None

Out: Bergvall (ankle), Kulusevski (knee), Maddison (knee) ﻿

The left side of the Spurs attack is the main team selection dilemma. Son has only recently returned from a foot injury and may not be fit enough to start, meaning Richarlison or Mathys Tel are likely to get the nod – the Brazilian is favourite having started both legs of the semi-final. Dejan Kulusevski is the latest injury in central midfield and Pape Sarr may well take the third spot in that area.

All Tottenham's 2024/25 Europa League goals

Man Utd: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Diallo, Højlund, Fernandes

Doubtful: Collyer (leg), Dalot (calf), De Ligt (knee), Heaven (ankle), Yoro (ankle)

Out: Martínez (knee), Zirkzee (hamstring)

Defenders Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have some injury issues, but Amorim is hoping both will be available for the Europa League final in Bilbao. The biggest decisions for the United boss centre on forward players, though, with Mason Mount and Amad Diallo impressing in the second leg against Athletic Club.

Form guide

Tottenham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWDWL

Next game: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, Premier League, 16/05



Man Utd

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWLWD

Next game: Chelsea vs Man Utd, Premier League, 16/05



History

Reporter's view

Mark Pettit, Tottenham reporter: Ange Postecoglou has rotated his side domestically with their main focus being this competition in recent weeks. He has a reasonably healthy squad to choose from now, though the absences of midfield creators Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski will be heavily felt. Spurs have shown a more reserved and resilient side in grinding out the necessary results to progress away to Frankfurt and Bodø/Glimt and they will need similar fortitude here. With all their eggs in the Europa League basket the pressure is on to deliver, but a first European trophy since 1984 is a prize the club are eager to scoop.

Steve Bates, Man Utd reporter: The beauty of sport is that, now and then, it produces a match so perfect in its symmetry that it makes for a simply unmissable occasion. Such is this year's Europa League final. Two English teams who have underachieved domestically bidding to save their seasons in spectacular fashion. For United, it's no exaggeration to suggest that victory at San Mamés Stadium will shape their future under Amorim and provide a springboard for a new era at Old Trafford.

All Man Utd's 2024/25 Europa League goals

What the coaches say

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham coach: "You have to frame it against what this club has been through over the last 15 or 20 years and what the supporters have been through. We've given them some real hope and something to dream about that we can do something special this year."

Ruben Amorim, Man Utd coach: "This season has been really difficult on everyone – the results, the change in staff; you can feel it in our club. We are addressing that, we are changing the way we play. When we are preparing a game in the Europa League, the environment is a little bit different; then you can feel the excitement."