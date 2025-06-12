How UEFA champions sustainability at the Under-21 EURO
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Article summary
54 sustainability-focused activities rolled out – each embedded within robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.
Article top media content
Article body
As the world of football continues to evolve, UEFA is leading the charge in making the beautiful game more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible.
At the UEFA Under-21 EURO, we are rolling out a comprehensive suite of 54 sustainability-focused activities – each embedded within robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.
A holistic approach to sustainability
UEFA’s commitment to responsible event management is more than just a checklist—it's a philosophy that sets a new standard for youth tournaments.
Each initiative is designed to leave a positive legacy, reduce environmental impact, and promote human rights and social inclusion in host nation Slovakia.
Key initiatives at UEFA Under-21 EURO:
- Carbon footprint reduction: UEFA continues to use our Carbon Footprint Calculator to measure and mitigate emissions, with a dedicated climate fund supporting local climate action projects.
- Reusable cups & recycling stations: UEFA is investing in infrastructure to reduce single-use plastics and promote recycling at all stadiums.
- Online abuse monitoring: Advanced monitoring systems will be in place to protect players, officials, and fans from online abuse, reinforcing UEFA’s zero-tolerance policy.
- Human rights commitments: A formal human rights declaration, and a reporting mechanism – managed by an independent law firm – will be available for staff to report violations.
- Child and youth protection: Safeguarding focal points will ensure the safety of children involved in the events, such as mascots and ball kids.
- Accessibility audits: For the first time, stadiums hosting a youth tournament underwent full accessibility audits, ensuring inclusivity for all attendees.
Our sustainability efforts are not just about reducing environmental impact – they’re about creating a safer, fairer and more inclusive football experience for everyone.
We aim to ensure that our tournaments serve as a model for how major sporting events can lead the way in responsible event management.