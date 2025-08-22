UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Clubs from across Europe eyeing history after play-off first legs

Friday, August 22, 2025

UEFA's men's club competitions could welcome some new faces in 2025/26, with the play-off first legs putting two clubs within touching distance of becoming the first to represent their associations in the league phase.

Hamrun Spartans are on the verge of becoming Malta's first league phase representatives
Hamrun Spartans are on the verge of becoming Malta's first league phase representatives

There is just one round of fixtures remaining to decide who will qualify for the league phases of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

With the first legs of the play-offs in the books, all three competitions could be in line to welcome new names into the draws.

History beckons for Malta and San Marino

Since launching in 2021, the UEFA Conference League has offered more clubs and players the chance to shine on the European stage – and this season could bring two more historic firsts.

Hamrun Spartans have already gone further in qualifying than any club from Malta has before, and their bid to become their country's first representative in the group stage or league phase of a European competition is very much on after a 1-0 win at home against Latvia's RFS.

Hamrun Spartans will secure their league phase spot with a draw in the second leg
Hamrun Spartans will secure their league phase spot with a draw in the second leg

Also hoping to break new ground are Virtus, who will need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Iceland's Breidablik at home to be the first club from San Marino to reach the league phase.

Should both teams get the required results next week, it would mean that 53 of our 55 national associations will have been represented in the group stage or league phase of a senior men's European club competition.

The story so far

Clubs from Malta and Andorra live the European dream
Live 18/07/2025

Clubs from Malta and Andorra live the European dream

The first qualifying rounds of the three men's club competitions have delivered underdog upsets, emotional celebrations and the longest penalty shoot-out in UEFA Champions League history.
Clubs from Cyprus and North Macedonia enjoy groundbreaking UEFA qualification campaigns
Live 06/08/2025

Clubs from Cyprus and North Macedonia enjoy groundbreaking UEFA qualification campaigns

The qualifying rounds of our three men’s club competitions have already produced historic achievements, with two rounds still to be completed.
Kairat fly the flag for Kazakhstan as qualifying reaches decisive play-off round
Live 15/08/2025

Kairat fly the flag for Kazakhstan as qualifying reaches decisive play-off round

The league phases of UEFA’s men’s club competitions are within touching distance for teams from all corners of the continent after a thrilling set of fixtures in the third qualifying round.
Häcken hit form in a record-equalling 7-2 win against CFR Cluj
Häcken hit form in a record-equalling 7-2 win against CFR ClujTT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Excitement in Conference League

Sweden's Häcken stand on the verge of their second league phase appearance – they qualified for the 2023/24 Europa League – after a 7-2 win against CFR Cluj of Romania. The result equalled their biggest-ever win in Europe and their opponents' record European defeat.

In Norway, Rosenborg are bidding to progress through qualifying for the first time since reaching the 2019/20 Europa League group stage, and a 90th-minute winner secured a comeback win against Germany's Mainz, who are themselves seeking a first appearance since reaching the group stage of the Europa League in 2016/17.

A 2-1 win over Ludogorets has put Shkëndija on the verge of their first league phase qualification
A 2-1 win over Ludogorets has put Shkëndija on the verge of their first league phase qualification

Shkëndija take Europa League headlines

Having already secured their first-ever berth in the league phase of a UEFA competition, Shkëndija of North Macedonia are hoping to wrap up a spot in the Europa League and a 2-1 victory against Hungary's Ludogorets puts them on course to do so.

Although clubs from Netherlands are regular fixtures in the league phases of UEFA competitions, Utrecht have not made an appearance since the 2010/11 Europa League. A 2-0 win in Bosnia against Zrinsjki puts a return after 15 years well within reach.

Kairat impressed in securing a 0-0 draw at Celtic
Kairat impressed in securing a 0-0 draw at Celtic Getty Images

Champions League in sight for Kairat

Kairat Almaty are seeking their first appearance in the league phase of the Champions League and a strong away performance in a 0-0 draw against former European Cup winners Celtic has put them in a great position.

Should they get the result they need at home next week, Kairat would become just the second team to represent Kazakhstan in the competition after Astana in 2015/16.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, August 22, 2025

Selected for you

Play-off deciders: What to look out for
Live 21/08/2025

Play-off deciders: What to look out for

Places in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League are up for grabs in the play-off round.
Highlights, round-up: Bodø/Glimt soar
Live 20/08/2025

Highlights, round-up: Bodø/Glimt soar

Bodø/Glimt opened up a handsome lead against Sturm Graz while Fenerbahçe and Celtic were held at home in their play-off openers.