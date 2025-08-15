Champions League qualifying play-off round: What to look out for

The final seven places in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League will be decided in the play-off round, which kicks off with the first legs on 19/20 August and concludes with the deciders on 26/27 August.

UEFA.com picks out the key storylines and stats as the ties get under way.

How does the play-off round work? Fourteen teams are involved in the play-off round: 10 from the Champions Path (four enter in this round, along with the six winners of the third qualifying round) and four from the League Path. The winners of each tie advance to the league phase of the Champions League while defeated sides switch to the league phase of the UEFA Europa League.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

First legs

Tuesday 19 August

Champions Path

Ferencváros vs Qarabağ

Ferencváros and Qarabağ arrive in the play-off round after compelling victories in the third qualifying round. Robbie Keane's side defeated Ludogorets 3-0 in the Budapest decider after a goalless first leg, while the Azerbaijani club beat Shkëndija 6-1 on aggregate.

Qarabağ won the only previous UEFA competition tie between the two sides, drawing at home before winning away in the 2022/23 Champions League third qualifying round, and will be hoping for another memorable performance in the Hungarian capital.

Did you know? Ferencváros last reached the Champions League proper in 2020/21﻿, while Qarabağ's last group stage/league phase participation was in 2017/18.

Qarabağ won 3-1 on their last UEFA competition trip to Ferencváros Getty Images

Crvena Zvezda vs Pafos

The reigning Serbian champions meet the Cypriot holders after a 4-2 aggregate victory over Lech Poznań. Pafos, meanwhile, impressed against Dynamo Kyiv, winning home and away and keeping two clean sheets to set up this tie against a former UEFA European Cup winner in this, their Champions League debut and only their second season in UEFA competition.

Crvena Zvezda finished 29th in the inaugural league phase of the Champions League last season, while Pafos made history by reaching the round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League and thereby extending their campaign to a Cypriot-record 16 games.

Did you know? This is the first UEFA competition match between these teams and a first meeting with a Serbian team for Pafos.

League Path

Rangers vs Club Brugge

Rangers and Club Brugge met in a friendly only last month, a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium hinting that this will be a tie decided by fine margins. That is a scenario that both teams are equipped to deal with if their third qualifying round ties offer any indication, Rangers resisting a Viktoria Plzeň resurgence in the second leg while Club Brugge recovered after falling 2-0 down against Salzburg.

Rangers and Club Brugge played a friendly match in July Getty Images

Guided by summer appointment Russell Martin, Rangers are eyeing a return to the Champions League proper after their 2022/23 participation, which was their first since 2010/11. Club Brugge, on the other hand, have featured in seven of the last nine seasons. That includes their run to the round of 16 last season, which peaked with a knockout phase play-off victory over Atalanta and concluded with defeat to Aston Villa.

Did you know? The last UEFA matches between these two teams were in the group stage of the inaugural edition of the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93. A 1-1 draw in Belgium was followed by a 2-1 home win for Rangers.

Wednesday 20 August

Champions Path

Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm Graz

Fresh off a record-breaking season in the Europa League, Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt are now eyeing a first participation in the Champions League proper. Kjetil Knutsen's squad became the first Norwegian side to reach a men's UEFA club competition semi-final before they were defeated by eventual winners Spurs and enjoyed plenty of memorable European nights on the way. Will they start this European season with another?

One of 36 teams to take on the inaugural league phase in the Champions League last season, Austrian champions Sturm Graz are fighting for the chance to improve on their 30th-placed finish. Doing so demands that they break an unwanted streak, the Austrian club having lost their last four Champions League qualifying ties.

Did you know? Sturm Graz’s only previous UEFA encounters against a Norwegian opponent were against Haugesund in the second qualifying round of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League. They lost 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 home victory.

Bodø/Glimt enjoyed a memorable 2024/25 Europa League campaign UEFA via Getty Images

Celtic vs Kairat Almaty

Scottish champions Celtic enter the play-off round with hopes of guaranteeing a 14th participation in the Champions League proper and their fourth in a row. Brendan Rodgers' men impressed in the competition last season, ranking 21st in the league phase and progressing to the knockout phase play-offs, where they were only narrowly defeated by Bayern München.

While Celtic aim to add to their Champions League acclaim, Kairat Almaty are dreaming of their first progress to the league phase/group stage of the competition. The Kazakhstan club prevailed via penalties against Slovan Bratislava in the third qualifying round, showing poise under pressure that can offer encouragement here.

Did you know? This is Celtic’s 40th European Cup/UEFA Champions League participation. Only five other teams have reached that total.

Basel vs Copenhagen

Basel enter at the play-off round after capturing the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup in 2024/25. Those triumphs were overseen by Fabio Celestini, but now it is the turn of June appointment Ludovic Magnin to make his mark. Securing their first Champions League proper participation since 2017/18 would certainly be a start.

Copenhagen also completed a domestic double in Denmark last season and arrive in the play-off round with confidence flowing after sweeping past Malmö with a 5-0 win in the third qualifying round decider at Parken. Overcoming Basel would see them reach their third Champions League league phase/group stage in four years and extend their Danish record of six participations in the competition proper.

Did you know? Copenhagen’s only previous UEFA competition matches against a Swiss team are a pair of 1-0 wins against Lugano in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Copenhagen twice defeated Swiss side Lugano in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League AFP via Getty Images

League Path

Fenerbahçe vs Benfica

Fenerbahçe are aiming to reach the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008/09 season, advancing to the play-offs after defeating Feyenoord 5-2 in their third qualifying round decider. Summer loan addition Jhon Durán was on target, as was strike partner Youssef En-Nesyri, as José Mourinho's men overturned a first-leg defeat and showcased their varied attacking threat.

Taking on the Turkish runners-up is Portugal's second-placed side Benfica. Bruno Lage's men progressed from the third qualifying round with a pair of 2-0 wins over Nice, putting them within two matches of reaching the league phase/group stage of the Champions League for the 15th time in 16 seasons. Victorious in all three of their previous UEFA two-legged ties against Fenerbahçe, the signs are positive.

Did you know? Benfica are unbeaten in their last seven UEFA competition matches against Turkish teams (W3 D4).

Second leg fixtures

Tuesday 26 August

Champions Path

Pafos vs Crvena Zvezda

Sturm Graz vs Bodø/Glimt

Kairat Almaty vs Celtic

Wednesday 27 August

Champions Path

Qarabağ vs Ferencváros

Copenhagen vs Basel

League Path

Benfica vs Fenerbahçe

Club Brugge vs Rangers