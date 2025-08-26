European club competition revamp fuels rise of women's game in Kazakhstan

UEFA Women's Champions League debutants FC Aktobe will make history this week as they take on AS Roma in the first match of their second qualifying round mini-tournament.

The new women's European club competition system invites more teams to play top-level football than ever before – promising increased competitiveness, more excitement for supporters and a better experience for players.

A rising force in Kazakh football, Aktobe are among the clubs to benefit from the new system. They are one of several sides getting their first taste of European club competition this week, who would not have had the same opportunity under previous formats.

If unsuccessful in Women's Champions League qualifying, Aktobe's European adventure may not be over. The chance to play in a brand-new second competition – the UEFA Women's Europa Cup, introduced for the 2025/2026 season – is on offer to some of the teams eliminated in qualifying.

FC Aktobe were in a UEFA Women's Champions League draw for the first time this season UEFA via Getty Images

Why have UEFA introduced a new women’s club competition system? Women's football across Europe is better and more popular than ever – and so ahead of the 2025/2026 season, we are optimising the system to ensure as many fans and players as possible can enjoy more competitive football. In the revised Women's Champions League format, the 18 teams that qualify will enter a league phase instead of a group stage. Here, each team will play six games against six different opponents, with the resulting league positions determining who advances to the next stage of the competition. The new format means that each club will play more teams, the best sides will meet earlier in the competition, and that every game counts, creating more drama and excitement for fans and players alike. Additionally, a second competition has been introduced for the 2025/2026 season – the Women's Europa Cup – providing an opportunity for more European clubs to compete at continental level and further incentivising investment in the women's game.

Excellence on the European stage

The Kazakhstan champions BIIK-Shymkent will also play in the second round of qualifying for the Women's Champions League, going head-to-head with Polish champions Katowice in the first match of their mini-tournament.

Unlike Aktobe, this will be BIIK-Shymkent's 11th successive year in the competition. They reached the round of 16 on four occasions, but their most memorable moment so far came in 2018 when they beat Barcelona 3-1 in the home leg of their round of 32 tie.

Although the Spanish side overturned the deficit in the return match and went on to reach the final, BIIK-Shymkent’s triumph remains a remarkable upset.

Their consistent appearances in the Women's Champions League have contributed to the strength of Kazakhstan's national association coefficient, which decides the extent of a nation's participation in European club competitions and has ultimately meant that Aktobe can join them in this year's expanded tournament.

A season of firsts and records

Aktobe's historic Women's Champions League participation is just one step in the on-going rise of women’s football in Kazakhstan, whose domestic league has now expanded to 14 teams, bringing more games to more people across the country.

Over 10,000 girls are currently playing football, with this number steadily increasing, while the significant challenge by Aktobe to BIIK Shymkent's dominance is attracting interest.

In July, the teams fought a crunch top-of-the-table clash in front of a crowd of 8,478, the highest recorded attendance at a women's league game in Kazakhstan.

The contest – which was the first to be broadcast live on the national sports TV channel in Kazakhstan – did not disappoint, as Aktobe scored two goals in injury time to turn a 2-1 deficit into a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The next step is for both sides to make a mark in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League this week, with the eyes of the nation watching on.