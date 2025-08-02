Round-up: UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round

ABB Fomget, debutants Athlone Town, Lanchkhuti, Ljuboten, Racing Union Luxembourg and Spartak Myjava progressed from the UEFA Women's Champions League first qualifying round after Saturday's finals and third-place matches.

Those teams now advance to the second qualifying round to join the 22 teams already drawn into groups for the knockout mini-tournaments on 27 and 30 August.

The first qualifying round was played as three or four-team single-venue knockout mini-tournaments, with semi-finals on Wednesday before today's deciders. North Macedonia's Ljuboten are the first team from their country to get through a round of UEFA women's competition, all four of their goals in the final against Pyunik scored by Hava Mustafa.

In the semi-finals Pyunik, had recorded Armenia's first victory in UEFA women's club competition while Northern Ireland's Cliftonville were the first team from their nation to advance through a stage. Along with Athlone Two other debutants got through their semi-finals: Swieqi United and Riga FC, for whom Kumba Brima celebrated becoming the first Sierra Leonean player in the history of this competition by scoring all four goals in their defeat of Flora. She added another in the final loss to Racing Union Luxembourg.

Reformatted for this season, the old 16-team group stage is replaced by an 18-club league phase, for which holders Arsenal are among nine direct entries. The other nine contenders will emerge from three rounds of qualifying, split into a champions path (producing four qualifiers) and league path (five).

The third qualifying round of this path will eventually produce four teams to compete in the league phase, with the other five berths coming from the league path, which begins in the second qualifying round.

Second qualifying round ties

Group 1 (Hosts: Racing Union Luxembourg)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Racing Union Luxembourg 2-1 Riga FC

Third-place match

Flora 0-1 AEK Athens

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

Flora 1-4 Riga FC

Racing Union Luxembourg 5-3 AEK Athens (aet)

Group 1 final standings 1 Racing Union Luxembourg (LUX, through to second qualifying round)

2 Riga FC (LVA)

3 AEK Athens (GRE)

4 Flora (EST)

Group 2 (Hosts: Spartak Myjava)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

﻿Spartak Myjava 2-1 Swieqi United (aet)

Third-place match

Anenii Noi 0-3 Budućnost

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

Anenii Noi 0-5 Swieqi United

Spartak Myjava 3-0 Budućnost

Group 2 final standings 1 Spartak Myjava (SVK, through to second qualifying round)

2 Swieqi United (MLT)

3 Budućnost (MNE)

4 Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 3 (Hosts: Ljuboten)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Ljuboten 4-0 Pyunik

Third-place match

NSA Sofia 0-4 NSÍ Runavík

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-finals

NSA Sofia 0-1 Pyunik

Ljuboten 4-1 NSÍ Runavík



Group 3 final standings 1 Ljuboten (MKD, through to second qualifying round)

2 Pyunik (ARM)

3 NSÍ Runavík (FRO)

4 NSA Sofia (BUL)

Group 4 (Played in Tirana)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Kiryat Gat 1-3 ABB Fomget

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

ABB Fomget 2-0 Neftçi

Group 4 final standings 1 ABB Fomget (TUR, through to second qualifying round)

2 Kiryat Gat (ISR)

3 Neftçi (AZE)

Group 5 (Hosts: Athlone Town)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Agram 0-3 Athlone Town

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

Cardiff City 0-4 Athlone Town

Group 5 final standings 1 Athlone Town (IRL, through to second qualifying round)

2 Agram (CRO)

3 Cardiff City (WAL)

Group 6 (Hosts: Mitrovica)

Saturday 2 August:

Final

Lanchkhuti 2-1 Cliftonville

Wednesday 30 July:

Semi-final

Mitrovica 1-3 Cliftonville (aet)

Group 6 final standings 1 Lanchkhuti (GEO, through to second qualifying round)

2 Cliftonville (NIR)

3 Mitrovica (KOS)

Group winners advance to champions path second qualifying round.

AEK, Agram, Athlone Town, Budućnost, NSÍ, Riga FC and Swieqi United were all making their competition debuts.

Women's Champions League champions path second qualifying round groups Group 1 (Hosts: Mura) Semi-finals (27 August)

Mura vs ﻿Spartak Myjava

BIIK-Shymkent vs GKS Katowice Group 2 (Hosts: Apollon LFC) Semi-finals (27 August)

Apollon LFC vs Young Boys

Fortuna Hjørring vs Hibernian Group 3 (Hosts: OH Leuven) Semi-finals (27 August)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs OH Leuven

Rosengård vs Ljuboten Group 4 (Hosts: Vllaznia) Semi-finals (27 August)

Ferencváros vs Racing Union Luxembourg

Vllaznia vs Dinamo-BSUPC Group 5 (Hosts: Gintra) Semi-finals (27 August)

Gintra vs Farul Constanța

Vorskla Poltava vs Lanchkhuti Group 6 (Hosts Twente) Semi-finals (27 August)

Twente vs Crvena Zvezda

Breidablik vs Athlone Town Group 7 (Hosts: HJK Helsinki) Semi-finals (27 August)

Slavia Praha vs ABB Fomget

Vålerenga vs HJK Helsinki Teams through from first qualifying round in bold. Finals and third-place matches in all groups on 30 August. Second qualifying round group winners progress to champions path third qualifying round (in which St. Pölten enter directly). Group runners-up transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup second qualifying round. Third-place finishers transfer to UEFA Women's Europa Cup first qualifying round.



