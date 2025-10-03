UEFA's first-ever "zero parking" event provides model for the future

As FC Barcelona broke new ground by becoming the first team to win the tournament for a third time, the 2025 UEFA Youth League Finals also made history off the pitch.

For the first time, a UEFA event was without dedicated car parking, with stakeholders – UEFA, the City of Nyon, local authorities, and transport providers SBB and TPN – working hand in hand to make sustainable mobility the default choice for fans.

The result? Every spectator arriving at the match via eco-friendly travel means.

How it worked Free shuttle buses ran between Nyon railway station, Park & Ride zones, and the stadium

Public transport routes 803 & 811 were reinforced to accommodate increased demand

No car parking was available near the stadium, except for two-wheelers and reduced mobility access

Active mobility was encouraged, including walking, cycling, and electric scooters

These measures resulted in no traffic jams, no security incidents, and positive feedback from fans and local businesses that reported increased foot traffic and positive engagement with fans departing through the city centre.

The impact 50% of spectators arrived on foot

40% used buses

5% were dropped off by car (without parking)

3% on motorised 2 wheels

2% on bicycles and electric scooters

Lessons learned and next steps

Barcelona beat Trabzonspor to win their third UEFA Youth League title UEFA

This pilot initiative in Nyon demonstrates that sustainable mobility at football events is possible and applicable.

Its success now offers a practical model for reducing carbon emissions and improving the environmental performance of all future UEFA competitions, and more broadly, all matches at all levels.

We now plan to improve pre-match communication, expand bicycle parking facilities, and integrate mobility surveys into ticketing to better understand fan travel patterns.