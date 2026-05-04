Welcome to UEFA Women's U17 EURO 2026!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Northern Ireland for the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament. It is wonderful to return to a country that has hosted UEFA competitions with such care, pride and generosity, where the warmth of the welcome always leaves a lasting impression.

I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to the Irish Football Association and its president, Conrad Kirkwood, for their dedication and tireless work, and for making every participant feel special on their first big international adventure.

The Women's Under-17 EURO is a competition full of freshness, energy and belief. It is a place where true talent announces itself, where players begin to trust their own ability on the international stage, and where the future of the women's game comes vividly into view.

Eight talented teams now have the chance to embrace that moment and make it their own.

I wish them all every success and an unforgettable tournament. May the best team win.

Conrad Kirkwood, Irish Football Association president

I am delighted to welcome the players, officials and fans of the finalists for the 2026 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship to Northern Ireland. I hope you will all enjoy your stay in our country as we host the Women's Under-17 EURO for the first time. It is a great honour for us to be staging the tournament.

We previously hosted the Women’s Under-19 EURO in 2017 and the Men’s Under-19 EURO two years ago. Both were great successes, and I am confident this tournament will be just as successful.

Naturally, we would like our team to do well, and I wish the Northern Ireland manager Gail Redmond and her players all the best for the tournament. I also hope the other finalists enjoy the experience.

I believe it will be an excellent festival of football that will once again showcase and elevate a thriving women’s game.