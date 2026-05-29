Budapest welcomes new Lay’s RePlay pitch ahead of Champions League final

"Dream big, work hard, and never doubt that your path can take you further than you ever imagined."

With a brand-new football pitch on their doorstep, aspiring young players in Budapest now have a new place to put that message from Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai into practice.

Located in Nyúldomb in the city's Ferencváros district, the pitch was officially opened ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final as part of Lay’s RePlay – a global initiative launched by Lay’s and the UEFA Foundation for Children in 2021 that repurposes crisp packets to help build football pitches.

Szoboszlai, a Lay’s ambassador, attended the launch alongside Újpest FC’s Orsolya Dencz, joining local youngsters in football challenges and activities during the opening celebration.

"I still remember what it felt like to be a kid with big dreams and a ball at my feet," said Szoboszlai. "I have the chance to give something back and support young people who are at the beginning of their journey – something I truly value."

Hosted by Hungarian sports journalist and TV presenter Zoltán Szujó, the event also welcomed representatives from PepsiCo, Common Goal, the UEFA Foundation and local partner Second Chance Sports Association (MESE).

Young players with the UEFA Champions League trophy

A space at the heart of the community

The Nyúldomb pitch provides a new space for a community in which football already plays a defining role. Open to the wider community, it will also host structured programmes and football-based activities designed to support young people through inclusion, teamwork and personal development.

The new facility was developed in partnership with MESE, a local organisation with a track record of using football to promote inclusion, equal opportunity and personal growth among young people in Ferencváros.

In line with the broader Lay's RePlay concept, the pitch is intended to stand as more than a piece of infrastructure, but as a welcoming, inclusive space where young people can explore their potential and connect with football in a positive way.

"In Budapest, football is deeply rooted in community life," said Konstantin Merkviladze, general manager of PepsiCo Southeast Europe and Baltics. "With Lay’s RePlay, we are proud to create a space where young people can play, connect and feel a sense of belonging."

What is Lay's RePlay?

Launched in 2021 by Lay's and the UEFA Foundation for Children, Lay’s RePlay transforms empty crisp packets into sustainable community football pitches.

Through the initiative, pitches have been built in 13 cities across 12 countries: from South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, Mexico and the United States to Egypt, Türkiye, Colombia, Spain, Portugal and now Hungary. Between them, Lay’s RePlay pitches have been used on more than 1.1 million occasions.