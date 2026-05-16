Budapest's football history

Madrid, London, Rome, Lisbon: proud European capitals all boasting a rich football pedigree. But when it comes to domestic dominance, each of them must bow down to Budapest.

A hotbed of the game since the late 19th century, the Hungarian capital is in a class of its own as a powerhouse city throwing its weight around on the national stage. Between them, seven different clubs from Budapest have won more than 100 league titles; it is a long history of success that Budapest's continental counterparts can only envy.

Budapest put its stamp on the Hungarian top flight right from the start. The competition was launched in 1901, and the winners of the first two editions were the now defunct Budapesti TC, who played their matches at the Millenáris Sporttelep (a stone's throw from the Puskás Aréna). Another local club, Csepel, currently playing at regional level, picked up three titles in the 1940s and a fourth the following decade.

Football in Budapest, though, is largely the story of the traditional big five: Ferencváros, MTK, Újpest, Honvéd and Vasas. Collectively they have taken a remarkable 99 Hungarian league titles (and 60 Hungarian Cups). The provincial trio of Debrecen (seven titles), Győr (five), and Videoton (three), have – especially since the turn of the millennium – intermittently upset the apple cart, but the last previous "vidéki" (translation: provincial) champions were Videoton back in 2017/18, before Győr ended Ferencváros' seven-year monopoly this season, so Budapest's domestic dominance continues largely unabated.

Since their founding in 1899, Ferencváros have played in the city's district IX, just southeast of the city centre – once dubbed the "stomach of Budapest" due to the importance of its food industry. Bolstered by the country's largest fanbase and a record 36 league titles and 25 Hungarian cups, Fradi (short for Franzstadt) are thus the team everyone wants to beat, a status they have held almost constantly since before the First World War, thanks to legendary players such as Imre Schlosser, György Sárosi, and Flórián Albert.

Fradi's first major rivals were MTK from the neighbouring district VIII, and the Örökrangadó (Eternal derby) between the sides was the original biggie. MTK remain Hungary's second most successful team, their tally of 23 league crowns underpinned by a record sequence of ten in a row from 1914 to 1925, though they have toiled in vain for the trophy since 2008. Their home, Hidegkuti Nándor Stadion, nonetheless evokes their storied past, its namesake having played as a forward for Hungary's Mighty Magyars team of the 1950s.

Hungary famously beat England 6-3 at Wembley Stadium in 1953 Popperfoto via Getty Images

Nowadays "the derby" means one thing: Ferencváros versus Újpest. Among the most keenly fought fixtures in the European calendar, the atmosphere seldom disappoints. It is a rivalry that began bubbling away in the 1930s when Újpest, from district IV in north Pest, first broke up the Ferencváros-MTK duopoly, claiming the first five of their 20 league titles. The Lilák (Lilacs) snaffled up seven consecutive titles between 1969 and 1975 as Újpesti Dózsa, when their rivalry with Fradi was arguably at its most intense. However, they have been waiting since 1998 for city bragging rights, which were not in short supply back in the days of Gyula Zsengellér, Ferenc Szusza and Ferenc Bene.

As for fellow legend Ferenc Puskás, for Hungarians his name is synonymous with Honvéd. And for Honvéd fans, Honvéd means Kispest: Budapest's district XIX, in southeast Pest, bordering Ferencváros, where Puskás himself grew up on the exact site of the present day Bozsik Aréna, and where the club were formed in 1909 as Kispesti Atlétikai Club. The club are – by popular demand – changing their name to Kispest-Honvéd this summer and will be hoping to add to their 14 league titles, the most recent of which came under current Hungary coach Marco Rossi in 2016/17.

Honvéd great Ferenc Puskás in 1956 Getty Images

Vasas – originally the ironworkers' trade union side – are based in Angyalföld (Angel Land) in Budapest's district XIII, north of the city centre and once a hub of heavy industry. Nicknamed the Piros-kékek (Red and Blues), Vasas are the city's fifth traditional force, though their list of honours, including six league titles, largely dates to the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s under Rudolf Illovszky, when Kálmán Mészöly and János Farkas were among their star players.

Most of the big Budapest derbies of that era were played as back-to-back double-headers at the Népstadion – which the Puskás Aréna replaced in 2019. Attendances were often huge, including the record league crowd of 98,000 for Kinizsi (Ferencváros' name at the time) against Honvéd in 1955. Built in 1953, the stadium played host to the biggest games going, and during the heyday of Hungarian clubs in Europe, Budapest's finest regularly held their own on the continent's grandest stage.

MTK (at the time named Vörös Lobogó) were Hungary's representatives in the inaugural 1955/56 European Cup, defeating Anderlecht 6-3 in only the second match played in the competition, on 7 September 1955, and reaching the quarter-finals, where they were edged out 8-6 on aggregate by eventual runners-up Reims.

Vasas blazed a trail in 1957/58, brushing past Ajax 6-2 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals, where they even defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg in front of 92,000 spectators. In 1966/67, they then saw off Sporting CP 5-0 at home, and a year later they reached the quarter-finals again, holding eventual finalists Benfica 0-0 at home before exiting in Lisbon.

A second semi-final at the Népstadion in 1964/65 featured out-of-towners Győr, who succumbed 1-0 to Benfica. The following year, Ferencváros held reigning champions Inter to a 1-1 draw in the quarter-finals, albeit following a 4-0 reverse at the San Siro. More recently, Fradi featured in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 1995/96 – drawing Real Madrid 1-1 at home – and in 2020/21, when they faced Juventus and Barcelona at the Puskás Aréna.

Újpest reached the European Cup quarter-finals in 1971/72 and 1972/73, defeating Valencia and Celtic and twice drawing with Juventus along the way. And they topped that the season after by seeing off Benfica on their way to the semi-finals – the third to be held at the Népstadion – where they held Bayern München to a 1-1 draw ahead of a second-leg defeat in Germany.

Honvéd lost 6-5 on aggregate to Athletic Club in the first round of the 1956/57 edition, the 'home' leg in Brussels bringing Puskás' last competitive appearance and goal for the club. Other games which have lived long in the memory include home victories against Steaua Bucureşti and Celtic in the 1980s and then against Sampdoria in 1991/92, when they were denied from progressing on away goals by Gianluca Pagliuca's last-gasp fingertip save.

Honvéd's match against Real Madrid in 1980/81 would be the last European Cup action at the Népstadion for 22 years, until Zalaegerszeg defeated Manchester United 1-0 in 2002. By then renamed the Puskás Ferenc Stadion, a further six Champions League matches would be hosted here before the old stadium was demolished in 2016, including Debrecen's group stage contests with Lyon, Fiorentina and Liverpool in 2009/10.

Hungarian football is perhaps rightly most famous for the great 1950s Aranycsapat (Golden Team) of Puskás, and that line-up of talents was largely drawn from the fertile pool of Budapest's prestigious clubs. That dazzling era may be gone, but this is a city that still sways to the rhythms of the game. Indeed, with Vasas and Honvéd being promoted this year, the 2026/27 top flight will serve up a whopping 30 Budapest derbies, each encounter steeped in tradition.

Flórián Albert (left) with fellow Hungary great Lajos Tichy Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Emperor Albert

The Mighty Magyars revolutionised football in the 1950s, but only one Hungarian has ever won the Ballon d'Or: Flórián Albert. He is widely considered the country's sole player since those glory days who could have slotted into the Golden Team.

A prolific forward, Albert received his landmark award while playing for Ferencváros in 1967. It was a fitting coronation for a player nicknamed the Emperor, remembered today for his trademark pose of hands on hips, the relaxed stance of a ruler surveying his domain. Albert was equally regal in motion too, regularly slicing through opposition defences with grace and elegance.

Born in Hercegszántó, close to the Serbian border, Albert moved to Budapest as a child. It was there that he spent his entire playing career, a one-club man who made his Ferencváros debut aged 17 in 1958 and eventually retired in 1974. In between, he rattled in 256 goals in 351 league games and helped the team win four league titles, a Hungarian Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (the non-UEFA affiliated ancestor of the Europa League) in 1964/65. Twice named Hungarian Player of the Year, he also hit 31 goals in 75 outings for his country and finished joint-top scorer at the 1962 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

What makes those feats even more impressive is that Albert achieved almost everything by the age of 27, when he suffered knee ligament damage in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark. He returned to action almost a year later but rarely scaled the same heights.

Albert later worked for Ferencváros in several capacities and, right up until his death in 2011, he had an office in the club stadium, which was named after him in 2007. He now has a street named in his honour just south of Ferencváros Stadion, where visitors can find a statue of the man himself – hands on hips, of course.