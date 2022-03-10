UEFA Youth League finals: Nyon
Thursday 10 March 2022
The 2022 finals will be played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters, on 22 and 25 April.
Capacity: 4,000 (800 seats)
Opened: 1991
• The Colovray Sports Centre stands opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon on the shores of Lake Geneva. UEFA took over management of the stadium on 1 April 2010.
• Nyon sits at an altitude of 406m and has a population of about 16,000. In winter it provides a base for winter sports enthusiasts. It is also a summer tourist hot spot thanks to its warm climate, lakeside activities, chateaus, Roman museums and music festivals, which attract the best European bands.
• Opened in 1991, the sports complex is home to Stade Nyonnais from the Promotion League, Switzerland's third tier.
• The stadium staged the 2004 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final and the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in 2009, and from 2008 to 2013 hosted the four-team WU17 EURO as well as other UEFA-organised friendly tournaments.
• The Women's U17s is now an eight-team event with varying hosts, but in 2014 the stadium was designated the venue for the first UEFA Youth League final tournament, also a four-sided knockout, a status it has retained. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, that year ten teams were involved in a delayed August competition: two remaining round of 16 ties and the quarter-finals onward.
Road to the finals
Quarter-finals
15 March
Juventus vs Liverpool (16:00 CET)
16 March
Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético (16:30 CET)
tbc
Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica
Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)
1 Juventus/Liverpool vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
2 Dortmund/Atlético vs Paris/Salzburg (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
Final (25 April, Nyon)
Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)
Past finals
2021: No competition
2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists Salzburg & Ajax)
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Barcelona & Hoffenheim)
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Manchester City & Porto)
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)
How to get to Colovray Sports Centre
Address:
Colovray Sports Centre
Route de Genève 37
1260 Nyon
Switzerland
Due to limited parking, the best way to travel to the stadium is by public transport.
Train:
Nearest train station is Nyon (timetable: www.cff.ch).
Bus:
Take the TPN bus numbers 803 or 811 and alight at 'Colovray' or 'Route de Genève' (timetable: www.cff.ch, www.bustpn.ch).
Alternatively, the Colovray Sports Centre is a 20-25 minute walk from the station and two-wheeled vehicle parking is available near the stadium.