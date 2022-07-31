UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO 2022 schedule: All the results

Sunday 31 July 2022

Check out all the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 results, from the opening game to England's victory in the final at Wembley.

England celebrate Ella Toone's opening goal in the final
England celebrate Ella Toone's opening goal in the final AFP via Getty Images

England have been crowned UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winners after the 31-game tournament ended with the hosts defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the Wembley Stadium final. See all the results from the 13th edition of the competition.

Women's EURO 2022 schedule

Knockout phase

Final:

Sunday 31 July
England 2-1 Germany (aet, Wembley)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July
England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July
Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes)

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July
England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July
Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford)

Friday 22 July
Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July
France 1-0 Netherlands (aet, Rotherham)

Women's EURO 2022 groups

Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland

*Portugal replace Russia

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Women's EURO highlights: England 1-0 Austria

Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Southampton)

Friday 8 July
﻿Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)

Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)
Group D: France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)

Women's EURO highlights: England 8-0 Norway

Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton)
Group A: England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)
Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)
Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Women's EURO 2022 highlights: Denmark 0-1 Spain

Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark 0-1 Spain (Brentford)

Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham)
Group D: Italy 0-1 Belgium (Manchester)

Women's EURO 2022 venues

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)
Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

