Women's EURO 2022 schedule: All the results
Sunday 31 July 2022
Check out all the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 results, from the opening game to England's victory in the final at Wembley.
England have been crowned UEFA Women's EURO 2022 winners after the 31-game tournament ended with the hosts defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the Wembley Stadium final. See all the results from the 13th edition of the competition.
Women's EURO 2022 schedule
Knockout phase
Final:
Sunday 31 July
England 2-1 Germany (aet, Wembley)
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 26 July
England 4-0 Sweden (Sheffield)
Wednesday 27 July
Germany 2-1 France (Milton Keynes)
Quarter-finals:
Wednesday 20 July
England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford)
Friday 22 July
Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
France 1-0 Netherlands (aet, Rotherham)
Women's EURO 2022 groups
Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Group stage
Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)
Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (Southampton)
Friday 8 July
Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford)
Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)
Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)
Group D: France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham)
Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Southampton)
Group A: England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)
Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford)
Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)
Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (Manchester)
Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham)
Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)
Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)
Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark 0-1 Spain (Brentford)
Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)
Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham)
Group D: Italy 0-1 Belgium (Manchester)
Women's EURO 2022 venues
Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
Rotherham (New York Stadium)
Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)
Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)