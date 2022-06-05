2022 World Cup qualifying: All you need to know

What is it?

The process by which UEFA's 55 member associations were whittled down to 13 teams for the 2022 final tournament in Qatar.



How did it work?

There were two stages to qualifying:

Group stage

Teams were split into ten groups of five or six (the four teams who reached the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals – Belgium, France, Italy, Spain – were in the smaller groups). The ten group winners qualified for the World Cup.

Play-offs

The three remaining World Cup berths were determined via the play-offs.



Who qualified?

Ten teams qualified after topping their qualifying groups:

Belgium

Croatia

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Serbia

Spain

Switzerland

A further three teams qualified after winning play-offs:

Poland

Portugal

Wales



What was the play-off schedule?

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A: Wales 2-1 Austria

Path B: Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (aet)

Path C: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia, Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Semi-final – Wednesday 1 June 2022

Path A: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden

Path C: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Final – Sunday 5 June 2022

Path A: W﻿ales 1-0 Ukraine

What were the groups?

The groups were determined by a draw in Zurich on 7 December 2020.

Group A: Portugal, Serbia*, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain*, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland*, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France*, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium*, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark*, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands*, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia*, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England*, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany*, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

*Group winners

Matchday 1: 24–25 March 2021

Matchday 2: 27–28 March 2021

Matchday 3: 30–31 March 2021

Matchday 4: 1–2 September 2021

Matchday 5: 4–5 September 2021

Matchday 6: 7–8 September 2021

Matchday 7: 8–9 October 2021

Matchday 8: 11–12 October 2021

Matchday 9: 11–13 November 2021

Matchday 10: 14–16 November 2021

Play-offs: 24 & 29 March 2022, 1 & 5 June 2022

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June, or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November to 18 December. The World Cup draw took place on Friday 1 April in Doha, Qatar.