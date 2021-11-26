2022 World Cup qualifying: all you need to know

What is it?

The process by which UEFA's 55 member associations will be whittled down to 13 teams for the 2022 final tournament in Qatar. Matches will span just over a year, from March 2021 to March 2022.

How does it work?

There are two stages to qualifying:

Group stage

Teams were split into ten groups of five or six (the four teams who reached the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals – Belgium, France, Italy, Spain – were in the smaller groups). The ten group winners qualified for the World Cup.

Play-offs

The ten group runners-up were joined by the two best group winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. On 26 November 2021, the 12 teams were drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.

What were the groups?

The groups were determined by a draw in Zurich on 7 December 2020.

Group A: Portugal, Serbia*, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain*, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland*, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France*, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium*, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark*, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands*, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia*, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England*, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany*, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

*Group winners

Who is taking part in the play-offs?

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET), Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)

Path B: Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET), Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET), Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)

Path B: Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)

Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)

Matchday 1: 24–25 March 2021

Matchday 2: 27–28 March 2021

Matchday 3: 30–31 March 2021

Matchday 4: 1–2 September 2021

Matchday 5: 4–5 September 2021

Matchday 6: 7–8 September 2021

Matchday 7: 8–9 October 2021

Matchday 8: 11–12 October 2021

Matchday 9: 11–13 November 2021

Matchday 10: 14–16 November 2021

Play-offs: 24 & 29 March 2022

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June, or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November to 18 December. The draw is expected to be held in April 2022.