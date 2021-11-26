2022 World Cup qualifying: all you need to know
Friday 26 November 2021
How it works, match dates, group stage, play-off format, finals.
What is it?
The process by which UEFA's 55 member associations will be whittled down to 13 teams for the 2022 final tournament in Qatar. Matches will span just over a year, from March 2021 to March 2022.Official FIFA regulations
How does it work?
There are two stages to qualifying:
Group stage
Teams were split into ten groups of five or six (the four teams who reached the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals – Belgium, France, Italy, Spain – were in the smaller groups). The ten group winners qualified for the World Cup.
Play-offs
The ten group runners-up were joined by the two best group winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League overall ranking that neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up. On 26 November 2021, the 12 teams were drawn into three play-off paths for one-off semi-finals and a final. The three path winners qualify for the World Cup.Play-off regulations
What were the groups?
The groups were determined by a draw in Zurich on 7 December 2020.
Group A: Portugal, Serbia*, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group B: Spain*, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo
Group C: Italy, Switzerland*, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group D: France*, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan
Group E: Belgium*, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
Group F: Denmark*, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group G: Netherlands*, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia*, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta
Group I: England*, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
Group J: Germany*, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein
*Group winners
Who is taking part in the play-offs?
Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine (20:45 CET), Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)
Path B: Russia vs Poland (18:00 CET), Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET), Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)
Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine (20:45 CET)
Path B: Russia / Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)
When do the matches and finals take place?
Matchday 1: 24–25 March 2021
Matchday 2: 27–28 March 2021
Matchday 3: 30–31 March 2021
Matchday 4: 1–2 September 2021
Matchday 5: 4–5 September 2021
Matchday 6: 7–8 September 2021
Matchday 7: 8–9 October 2021
Matchday 8: 11–12 October 2021
Matchday 9: 11–13 November 2021
Matchday 10: 14–16 November 2021
Play-offs: 24 & 29 March 2022
When is the 2022 World Cup?
The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June, or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November to 18 December. The draw is expected to be held in April 2022.