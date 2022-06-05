European Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup: All the results
Sunday 5 June 2022
Check out all the results as 13 European nations sealed places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The European Qualifiers have now concluded, with 13 nations having clinched spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The group stage was first to end on 16 November, as ten teams won their groups to secure World Cup qualification: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.
Europe's remaining three World Cup berths were then determined via the play-offs. Wales grabbed the last of them in a play-off final with Ukraine on 5 June, after Portugal and Poland had won their own play-off deciders.
The World Cup draw took place in Doha in April for the tournament that runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar. Check out all the fixtures here.
Europe's World Cup hopefuls
Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)
Croatia – runners-up 2018
Denmark – quarter-finals 1998
England – winners 1966
France – winners 1998, 2018
Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010
Poland – third 1974, 1982
Portugal – third 1966
Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*
Spain – winners 2010
Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954
Wales – quarter-finals 1958
*As Yugoslavia
PLAY-OFF FINALS
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden
Path C: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia
Sunday 5 June 2022
Path A: Wales 1-0 Ukraine
PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Wales 2-1 Austria
Path B: Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (aet)
Path C: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia, Portugal 3-1 Turkey
Wednesday 1 June 2022
Path A: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine
MATCHDAY 10
Sunday 14 November
Group A: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia
Group B: Greece 1-1 Kosovo, Spain 1-0 Sweden
Group H: Croatia 1-0 Russia, Malta 0-6 Slovakia, Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus
Group J: Armenia 1-4 Germany, Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania, North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland
Monday 15 November
Group C: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy, Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria
Group F: Austria 4-1 Moldova, Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-0 Denmark
Group I: Albania 1-0 Andorra, Poland 1-2 Hungary, San Marino 0-10 England
Tuesday 16 November
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine, Finland 0-2 France
Group E: Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia, Wales 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia, Montenegro 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Norway
MATCHDAY 9
Thursday 11 November
Group A: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden, Greece 0-1 Spain
Group H: Russia 6-0 Cyprus, Malta 1-7 Croatia, Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia
Group J: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-0 Iceland
Friday 12 November
Group C: Italy 1-1 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania
Group F: Austria 4-2 Israel, Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands, Moldova 0-2 Scotland
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Poland, England 5-0 Albania, Hungary 4-0 San Marino
Saturday 13 November
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland, France 8-0 Kazakhstan
Group G: Norway 0-0 Latvia, Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Estonia, Wales 5-1 Belarus
MATCHDAY 8
Monday 11 October
Group E: Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic, Estonia 0-1 Wales
Group G: Latvia 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar, Norway 2-0 Montenegro
Group H: Croatia 2-2 Slovakia, Cyprus 2-2 Malta, Slovenia 1-2 Russia
Group J: Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein, North Macedonia 0-4 Germany, Romania 1-0 Armenia
Tuesday 12 October
Group A: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan
Group B: Kosovo 1-2 Georgia, Sweden 2-0 Greece
Group C: Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland, Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland, Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 1-0 Austria, Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland, Israel 2-1 Moldova
Group I: Albania 0-1 Poland, England 1-1 Hungary, San Marino 0-3 Andorra
MATCHDAY 7
Friday 8 October
Group E: Czech Republic 2-2 Wales, Estonia 2-0 Belarus
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro, Latvia 0-1 Netherlands, Turkey 1-1 Norway
Group H: Cyprus 0-3 Croatia, Malta 0-4 Slovenia, Russia 1-0 Slovakia
Group J: Germany 2-1 Romania, Iceland 1-1 Armenia, Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia
Saturday 9 October
Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia
Group B: Georgia 0-2 Greece, Sweden 3-0 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland 1-2 Ukraine
Group F: Scotland 3-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria, Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Group I: Andorra 0-5 England, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Poland 5-0 San Marino
MATCHDAY 6
Tuesday 7 September
Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia
Group D: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan, France 2-0 Finland
Group F: Austria 0-1 Scotland, Denmark 5-0 Israel, Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova
Group G: Montenegro 0-0 Latvia, Netherlands 6-1 Turkey, Norway 5-1 Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Slovenia, Russia 2-0 Malta, Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus
Wednesday 8 September
Group B: Greece 2-1 Sweden, Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Group C: Italy 5-0 Lithuania, Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Group E: Belarus 0-1 Belgium, Wales 0-0 Estonia
Group I: Albania 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 2-1 Andorra, Poland 1-1 England
Group J: Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein, Iceland 0-4 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Romania
MATCHDAY 5
Saturday 4 September
Group A: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Group D: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan, Ukraine 1-1 France
Group F: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark, Israel 5-2 Austria, Scotland 1-0 Moldova
Group G: Latvia 0-2 Norway, Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Group H: Cyprus 0-2 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Malta, Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Sunday 5 September
Group B: Kosovo 1-1 Greece, Spain 4-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania, Switzerland 0-0 Italy
Group E: Belarus 2-3 Wales, Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic
Group I: Albania 1-0 Hungary, England 4-0 Andorra, San Marino 1-7 Poland
Group J: Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia, Germany 6-0 Armenia, Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein
MATCHDAY 4
Wednesday 1 September
Group A: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine, France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 2-0 Scotland, Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel, Moldova 0-2 Austria
Group G: Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar, Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Group H: Malta 3-0 Cyprus, Russia 0-0 Croatia, Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia
Thursday 2 September
Group B: Georgia 0-1 Kosovo, Sweden 2-1 Spain
Group C: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Group E: Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus, Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Group I: Andorra 2-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-4 England, Poland 4-1 Albania
Group J: Iceland 0-2 Romania, Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
MATCHDAY 3
Wednesday 31 March
Group B: Greece 1-1 Georgia, Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 0-2 Italy, Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France, Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Group F: Austria 0-4 Denmark, Moldova 1-4 Israel, Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Hungary, England 2-1 Poland, San Marino 0-2 Albania
Group J: Armenia 3-2 Romania, Germany 1-2 North Macedonia, Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland
Tuesday 30 March
Group A: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Group E: Belgium 8-0 Belarus, Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Group G: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands, Montenegro 0-1 Norway, Turkey 3-3 Latvia
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Malta, Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia, Slovakia 2-1 Russia
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 28 March
Group B: Georgia 1-2 Spain, Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Group C: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy, Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 France, Ukraine 1-1 Finland
Group F: Denmark 8-0 Moldova, Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands, Israel 1-1 Scotland
Group I: Albania 0-2 England, Poland 3-0 Andorra, San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Group J: Armenia 2-0 Iceland, North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-1 Germany
Saturday 27 March
Group A: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Group E: Belarus 4-2 Estonia, Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar, Norway 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Group H: Russia 2-1 Slovenia, Croatia 1-0 Cyprus, Slovakia 2-2 Malta
MATCHDAY 1
Thursday 25 March
Group B: Spain 1-1 Greece, Sweden 1-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland, Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group F: Israel 0-2 Denmark, Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-2 Austria
Group I: Andorra 0-1 Albania, England 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 3-3 Poland
Group J: Germany 3-0 Iceland, Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia, Romania 3-2 North Macedonia
Wednesday 24 March
Group A: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Group D: Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, France 1-1 Ukraine
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Wales, Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Norway, Latvia 1-2 Montenegro, Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Group H: Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia, Malta 1-3 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Croatia
Qatar friendlies
UEFA invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the 2022 World Cup. Qatar joined Group A along with Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and played their 'home' matches in Europe in order to allow short travel times for their opponents.
As the next World Cup host nation, Qatar are automatically in the tournament, meaning their results did not count towards qualification. Below is the full rundown of results for Group A following UEFA's invitation.
Wednesday 24 March: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 1-0 Luxembourg
Saturday 27 March: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal, Qatar 2-1 Azerbaijan
Tuesday 30 March: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal, Qatar 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Wednesday 1 September: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 0-4 Serbia
Saturday 4 September: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg, Qatar 1-3 Portugal
Tuesday 7 September: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-1 Qatar
Saturday 9 October: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia, Portugal 3-0 Qatar
Tuesday 12 October: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan, Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar
Thursday 11 November: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal, Serbia 4-0 Qatar
Sunday 14 November: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia, Azerbaijan 2-2 Qatar