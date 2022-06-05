UEFA.com works better on other browsers
European Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup: All the results

Sunday 5 June 2022

Check out all the results as 13 European nations sealed places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Bale celebrates Wales' winning goal in their play-off final against Ukraine
Gareth Bale celebrates Wales' winning goal in their play-off final against Ukraine AFP via Getty Images

The European Qualifiers have now concluded, with 13 nations having clinched spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The group stage was first to end on 16 November, as ten teams won their groups to secure World Cup qualification: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

Europe's remaining three World Cup berths were then determined via the play-offs. Wales grabbed the last of them in a play-off final with Ukraine on 5 June, after Portugal and Poland had won their own play-off deciders.

The World Cup draw took place in Doha in April for the tournament that runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar﻿. Check out all the fixtures here.

Europe's World Cup hopefuls

Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)
Croatia – runners-up 2018
Denmark – quarter-finals 1998
England – winners 1966
France – winners 1998, 2018
Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010
Poland – third 1974, 1982
Portugal – third 1966
Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*
Spain – winners 2010
Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954
Wales – quarter-finals 1958

*As Yugoslavia

PLAY-OFF FINALS

Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden
Path C: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Sunday 5 June 2022
Path A: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Wales 2-1 Austria
Path B: Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (aet)
Path C: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia, Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Wednesday 1 June 2022
Path A: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine

MATCHDAY 10

Highlights: Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Sunday 14 November

Group A: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia
Group B: Greece 1-1 Kosovo, Spain 1-0 Sweden
Group H: Croatia 1-0 Russia, Malta 0-6 Slovakia, Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus
Group J: Armenia 1-4 Germany, Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania, North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland

Monday 15 November

Group C: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy, Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria
Group F: Austria 4-1 Moldova, Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-0 Denmark
Group I: Albania 1-0 Andorra, Poland 1-2 Hungary, San Marino 0-10 England

Tuesday 16 November

Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine, Finland 0-2 France
Group E: Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia, Wales 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia, Montenegro 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Norway

MATCHDAY 9

Highlights: England 5-0 Albania

Thursday 11 November

Group A: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden, Greece 0-1 Spain
Group H: Russia 6-0 Cyprus, Malta 1-7 Croatia, Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia
Group J: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-0 Iceland

Friday 12 November

Group C: Italy 1-1 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania
Group F: Austria 4-2 Israel, Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands, Moldova 0-2 Scotland
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Poland, England 5-0 Albania, Hungary 4-0 San Marino

Saturday 13 November

Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland, France 8-0 Kazakhstan
Group G: Norway 0-0 Latvia, Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Estonia, Wales 5-1 Belarus

MATCHDAY 8

Highlights: Denmark 1-0 Austria

Monday 11 October

Group E: Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic, Estonia 0-1 Wales
Group G: Latvia 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar, Norway 2-0 Montenegro
Group H: Croatia 2-2 Slovakia, Cyprus 2-2 Malta, Slovenia 1-2 Russia
Group J: Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein, North Macedonia 0-4 Germany, Romania 1-0 Armenia

Tuesday 12 October

Group A: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan
Group B: Kosovo 1-2 Georgia, Sweden 2-0 Greece
Group C: Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland, Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland, Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 1-0 Austria, Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland, Israel 2-1 Moldova
Group I: Albania 0-1 Poland, England 1-1 Hungary, San Marino 0-3 Andorra

MATCHDAY 7

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Romania

Friday 8 October

Group E: Czech Republic 2-2 Wales, Estonia 2-0 Belarus
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro, Latvia 0-1 Netherlands, Turkey 1-1 Norway
Group H: Cyprus 0-3 Croatia, Malta 0-4 Slovenia, Russia 1-0 Slovakia
Group J: Germany 2-1 Romania, Iceland 1-1 Armenia, Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia

Saturday 9 October

Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia
Group B: Georgia 0-2 Greece, Sweden 3-0 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland 1-2 Ukraine
Group F: Scotland 3-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria, Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Group I: Andorra 0-5 England, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Poland 5-0 San Marino

MATCHDAY 6

Highlights: Norway 5-1 Gibraltar

Tuesday 7 September

Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia
Group D: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan, France 2-0 Finland
Group F: Austria 0-1 Scotland, Denmark 5-0 Israel, Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova
Group G: Montenegro 0-0 Latvia, Netherlands 6-1 Turkey, Norway 5-1 Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Slovenia, Russia 2-0 Malta, Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus

Wednesday 8 September

Group B: Greece 2-1 Sweden, Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Group C: Italy 5-0 Lithuania, Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Group E: Belarus 0-1 Belgium, Wales 0-0 Estonia
Group I: Albania 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 2-1 Andorra, Poland 1-1 England
Group J: Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein, Iceland 0-4 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Romania

MATCHDAY 5

Highlights: England 4-0 Andorra

Saturday 4 September

Group A: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Group D: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan, Ukraine 1-1 France
Group F: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark, Israel 5-2 Austria, Scotland 1-0 Moldova
Group G: Latvia 0-2 Norway, Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Group H: Cyprus 0-2 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Malta, Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

Sunday 5 September

Group B: Kosovo 1-1 Greece, Spain 4-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania, Switzerland 0-0 Italy
Group E: Belarus 2-3 Wales, Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic
Group I: Albania 1-0 Hungary, England 4-0 Andorra, San Marino 1-7 Poland
Group J: Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia, Germany 6-0 Armenia, Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein

MATCHDAY 4

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Wednesday 1 September

Group A: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine, France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 2-0 Scotland, Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel, Moldova 0-2 Austria
Group G: Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar, Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Group H: Malta 3-0 Cyprus, Russia 0-0 Croatia, Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia

Thursday 2 September

Group B: Georgia 0-1 Kosovo, Sweden 2-1 Spain
Group C: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Group E: Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus, Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Group I: Andorra 2-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-4 England, Poland 4-1 Albania
Group J: Iceland 0-2 Romania, Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

MATCHDAY 3

Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Wednesday 31 March

Group B: Greece 1-1 Georgia, Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 0-2 Italy, Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France, Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Group F: Austria 0-4 Denmark, Moldova 1-4 Israel, Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Hungary, England 2-1 Poland, San Marino 0-2 Albania
Group J: Armenia 3-2 Romania, Germany 1-2 North Macedonia, Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

Tuesday 30 March

Group A: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Group E: Belgium 8-0 Belarus, Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Group G: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands, Montenegro 0-1 Norway, Turkey 3-3 Latvia
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Malta, Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia, Slovakia 2-1 Russia

MATCHDAY 2

Highlights: Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Sunday 28 March

Group B: Georgia 1-2 Spain, Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Group C: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy, Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania 
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 France, Ukraine 1-1 Finland
Group F: Denmark 8-0 Moldova, Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands, Israel 1-1 Scotland
Group I: Albania 0-2 England, Poland 3-0 Andorra, San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Group J: Armenia 2-0 Iceland, North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-1 Germany

Saturday 27 March

Group A: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Group E: Belarus 4-2 Estonia, Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar, Norway 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Group H: Russia 2-1 Slovenia, Croatia 1-0 Cyprus, Slovakia 2-2 Malta

MATCHDAY 1

Highlights: Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Thursday 25 March

Group B: Spain 1-1 Greece, Sweden 1-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland, Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group F: Israel 0-2 Denmark, Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-2 Austria
Group I: Andorra 0-1 Albania, England 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 3-3 Poland
Group J: Germany 3-0 Iceland, Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia, Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

Wednesday 24 March

Group A: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland 
Group D: Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, France 1-1 Ukraine
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Wales, Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Norway, Latvia 1-2 Montenegro, Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Group H: Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia, Malta 1-3 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

Qatar friendlies

UEFA invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the 2022 World Cup. Qatar joined Group A along with Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and played their 'home' matches in Europe in order to allow short travel times for their opponents.

As the next World Cup host nation, Qatar are automatically in the tournament, meaning their results did not count towards qualification. Below is the full rundown of results for Group A following UEFA's invitation.

Wednesday 24 March: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 1-0 Luxembourg 
Saturday 27 March: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal, Qatar 2-1 Azerbaijan 
Tuesday 30 March: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal, Qatar 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Wednesday 1 September: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 0-4 Serbia 
Saturday 4 September: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg, Qatar 1-3 Portugal 
Tuesday 7 September: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-1 Qatar 
Saturday 9 October: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia, Portugal 3-0 Qatar 
Tuesday 12 October: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan, Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar
Thursday 11 November: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal, Serbia 4-0 Qatar
Sunday 14 November: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia, Azerbaijan 2-2 Qatar

