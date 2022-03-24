Cristiano Ronaldo: All-time leading scorer in men's international football

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a world record 115 goals in 184 international games since making his Portugal debut in 2003.

When did Ronaldo break the international goals record?

Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals when he scored twice against Republic of Ireland in Portugal's European Qualifier in Faro-Loulé on 1 September 2021, aged 36. He surpassed the existing world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei – who remains the only other men's player to have claimed a century of international goals.

Has Ronaldo scored every year since making his Portugal debut?

Ronaldo didn't score in his first two appearances, in 2003, but has since registered for 18 years running, up until 2021.

Great Ronaldo Portugal goals

115 Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 184 appearances

109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 149 appearances

89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances

84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances

80 Lionel Messi* (Argentina) – 158 appearances

80 Sunil Chhetri* (India) – 125 appearances

79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances

79 Ali Mabkhout* (United Arab Emirates) – 98 appearances

78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances

77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances

75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances

75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances

75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances

74 Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 128 appearances

*still active

Data correct as of 23 March 2022

