Cristiano Ronaldo: All-time leading scorer in men's international football
Thursday 24 March 2022
Article summary
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the world record for international goals, having taken his tally to 115 in October 2021.
Article body
How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Portugal?
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a world record 115 goals in 184 international games since making his Portugal debut in 2003.
When did Ronaldo break the international goals record?
Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals when he scored twice against Republic of Ireland in Portugal's European Qualifier in Faro-Loulé on 1 September 2021, aged 36. He surpassed the existing world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei – who remains the only other men's player to have claimed a century of international goals.
Has Ronaldo scored every year since making his Portugal debut?
Ronaldo didn't score in his first two appearances, in 2003, but has since registered for 18 years running, up until 2021.
Leading international scorers
115 Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) – 184 appearances
109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 149 appearances
89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances
84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 89 appearances
80 Lionel Messi* (Argentina) – 158 appearances
80 Sunil Chhetri* (India) – 125 appearances
79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances
79 Ali Mabkhout* (United Arab Emirates) – 98 appearances
78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances
77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances
75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances
75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances
75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances
74 Robert Lewandowski* (Poland) – 128 appearances
*still active
Data correct as of 23 March 2022