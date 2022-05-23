2022/23 UEFA Nations League: All you need to know

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League will kick off in June 2022 with the Finals scheduled for the same month a year later.

As for the 2020/21 edition, the 2022/23 competition will consist of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven, the make-up decided by promotions and relegations from that second running. The groups were set by the draw in Nyon on 16 December – we give you the lowdown on how it all works.

How does the 2022/23 Nations League work?

Leagues A, B and C all have 16 teams, which were drawn into four groups of four for the league phase. The remaining seven teams, in League D, were split into two groups, one of four and the other of three. In all cases, teams will play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. Four of the six matchdays will be in June due to the winter scheduling of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout Finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024/25 edition.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A and B will be relegated. The teams finishing fourth in the League C groups will enter the play-outs in March 2024, with the two teams defeated in those ties moving to League D.

Who does each team play in the 2022/23 Nations League?



League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

What are the dates for the 2022/23 Nations League?

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024



How will the 2023 Nations League Finals work?

The four League A group winners will take part with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

Previous Nations League finals 2019: ﻿Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (Porto)

2021: France 2-1 Spain (Milan)

How does UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying fit into this?

The format for UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying is not yet confirmed, including any details of how teams might earn play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

The UEFA EURO 2024 competition regulations are expected to be approved and published by June 2022.

*Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically be ranked fourth in this group.



