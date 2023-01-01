Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Haaland, Ronaldo, Messi
Sunday 1 January 2023
Article summary
The Paris forward has been setting UEFA Champions League records for some time now but how do his stats compare to those of the modern greats?
Article top media content
Article body
How many Champions League goals has Mbappé scored?
Kylian Mbappé has scored 40 goals in 59 UEFA Champions League appearances, taking the competition by storm since bursting onto the scene with Monaco in 2016/17. Still just 24, the France striker is already joint-17th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and only eight goals shy of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Andriy Shevchenko in the top ten.
Mbappé in the Champions League
Overall
Games: 59
Goals: 40
By club
Monaco: 9 games, 6 goals
Paris: 50 games, 34 goals
Paris-born Mbappé served notice of his intention with six goals for Monaco in his first season in the Champions League and he has scored at least four times in every campaign since. His tenth Champions League goal, in a 3-1 defeat to Bayern in December 2017, saw him become the youngest player to reach that mark at the age of 18 years and 350 days.
Erling Haaland has been jostling for records with Mbappé since and the pair will have some of the numbers set by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema in their sights going forwards.
How Mbappé's Champions League goals have come
Left foot: 4
Right foot: 34
Headers: 2
Mbappé has scored three (right-footed) penalties in the competition.
Who has Mbappé scored against in the Champions League?
Mbappé's favourite opponents in the Champions League so far have been Club Brugge; he has scored five goals against them at a rate of one every 51 minutes.
Mbappé has failed to score against only four of the 21 teams he has come up against in the competition: Atalanta, CSKA Moskva, Leverkusen and Napoli.
|Opponents
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes per goal
|Anderlecht
|2
|154
|1
|154m
|Atalanta
|1
|30
|-
|-
|Barcelona
|2
|180
|4
|45m
|Başakşehir
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Bayern
|5
|439
|3
|146m20s
|Benfica
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Celtic
|2
|160
|2
|80m
|Club Brugge
|4
|255
|5
|51m
|Crvena zvezda
|2
|166
|2
|83m
|CSKA Moskva
|2
|12
|-
|-
|Dortmund
|4
|287
|3
|95m40s
|Galatasaray
|2
|119
|1
|119m
|Juventus
|4
|360
|4
|90m
|Leipzig
|4
|326
|1
|326m
|Leverkusen
|1
|13
|-
|-
|Liverpool
|2
|175
|1
|175m
|Maccabi Haifa
|2
|169
|3
|56m20s
|Man. City
|5
|430
|3
|143m20s
|Man. United
|4
|360
|1
|360m
|Napoli
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Real Madrid
|5
|445
|3
|148m20s
|TOTAL
|59
|4,620
|40
|115m30s
When has Mbappé scored his Champions League goals?
If Mbappé has a magic number, it might be three; he has scored in the third minute of Champions League games on three occasions: against Anderlecht, Bayern and Dortmund.
His 40 goals in the competition are evenly split between the first and second halves, with eight – or 20% – coming in the first ten minutes of games.
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|8
|11-20
|2
|21-30
|1
|31-40
|8 (2)
|41-half-time
|1 (1)
|FIRST HALF
|20 (3)
|46-55
|2
|56-65
|6
|66-75
|4
|76-85
|6
|85-full-time
|2
|SECOND HALF
|20
How many Champions League hat-tricks has Mbappé scored?
Mbappé has scored two Champions League hat-tricks, both of them away from home; in a 5-0 win at Club Brugge in October 2019 and in a 4-1 success at Barcelona in the 2020/21 round of 16. He scored a penalty in the return leg of that tie to eclipse Lionel Messi as the youngest player to hit 25 goals in the Champions League, aged 22 years and 80 days, though Haaland has since broken that record.
Mbappé's Champions League goal comparison: Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo
After his first 50 Champions League appearances, Mbappé had scored 29 goals – just two shy of the tallies of Messi and Lewandowski at that stage. Since then, the Paris striker has gone through the gears and reached 40 goals quicker than that prolific pair.
|Player
|10 goals
|20 goals
|30 goals
|40 goals
|Van Nistelrooy
|15
|27
|34*
|45*
|Benzema
|14
|34
|50
|57
|Mbappé
|15
|37
|51
|59
|Lewandowski
|16
|36
|46
|61
|Messi
|23
|36
|48
|61
|Neymar
|19
|38
|49
|65
|Ronaldo
|37
|56
|74
|82
|Haaland
|7
|14*
|Kane
|12
|24
|Haller
|6*
*record
Champions League records Mbappé holds
- Youngest to 10 goals – 18y 350d
- Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 352d
- Youngest to 40 goals – 23y 317d
Champions League records in Mbappé's sights
Youngest to 50 goals – Lionel Messi (24y 284d)
Quickest to 60 goals – Lionel Messi (80 games)
What titles has Mbappé won?
Mbappé made his 50th Champions League appearance in November 2021 but how did his trophy cabinet compare to some of the competition's greats at that juncture?
Kylian Mbappé: 4 domestic titles, 4 domestic cups, 1 FIFA World Cup, 1 UEFA Nations League
Lionel Messi: 4 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 Ballon d'Or
Robert Lewandowski: 4 domestic titles, 2 domestic cups
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 1 Champions League, 1 Ballon d'Or