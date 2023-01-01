Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Haaland, Ronaldo, Messi

How many Champions League goals has Mbappé scored?

Kylian Mbappé has scored 40 goals in 59 UEFA Champions League appearances, taking the competition by storm since bursting onto the scene with Monaco in 2016/17. Still just 24, the France striker is already joint-17th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and only eight goals shy of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Andriy Shevchenko in the top ten.

Mbappé in the Champions League Overall

Games: 59

Goals: 40

By club

Monaco: 9 games, 6 goals

Paris: 50 games, 34 goals

Paris-born Mbappé served notice of his intention with six goals for Monaco in his first season in the Champions League and he has scored at least four times in every campaign since. His tenth Champions League goal, in a 3-1 defeat to Bayern in December 2017, saw him become the youngest player to reach that mark at the age of 18 years and 350 days.

Erling Haaland has been jostling for records with Mbappé since and the pair will have some of the numbers set by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema in their sights going forwards.

How Mbappé's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 4

Right foot: 34

Headers: 2 Mbappé has scored three (right-footed) penalties in the competition.

Who has Mbappé scored against in the Champions League?

Mbappé's favourite opponents in the Champions League so far have been Club Brugge; he has scored five goals against them at a rate of one every 51 minutes.

Mbappé has failed to score against only four of the 21 teams he has come up against in the competition: Atalanta, CSKA Moskva, Leverkusen and Napoli.

Opponents Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal

Anderlecht 2 154 1 154m Atalanta 1 30 - - Barcelona 2 180 4 45m Başakşehir 2 180 2 90m Bayern 5 439 3 146m20s Benfica 2 180 1 180m Celtic 2 160 2 80m Club Brugge

4 255 5 51m Crvena zvezda

2 166 2 83m CSKA Moskva

2 12 - - Dortmund 4 287 3 95m40s Galatasaray 2 119 1 119m Juventus 4 360 4 90m Leipzig 4 326 1 326m Leverkusen 1 13 - - Liverpool 2 175 1 175m Maccabi Haifa 2 169 3 56m20s Man. City

5 430 3 143m20s Man. United

4 360 1 360m Napoli 2 180 - - Real Madrid

5 445 3 148m20s TOTAL 59 4,620 40 115m30s

When has Mbappé scored his Champions League goals?

If Mbappé has a magic number, it might be three; he has scored in the third minute of Champions League games on three occasions: against Anderlecht, Bayern and Dortmund.

His 40 goals in the competition are evenly split between the first and second halves, with eight – or 20% – coming in the first ten minutes of games.

Time Goals (penalties)

0-10 8 11-20 2 21-30 1 31-40 8 (2)

41-half-time 1 (1)

FIRST HALF

20 (3) 46-55 2 56-65 6 66-75 4 76-85 6 85-full-time 2 SECOND HALF

20

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Mbappé scored?

Mbappé has scored two Champions League hat-tricks, both of them away from home; in a 5-0 win at Club Brugge in October 2019 and in a 4-1 success at Barcelona in the 2020/21 round of 16. He scored a penalty in the return leg of that tie to eclipse Lionel Messi as the youngest player to hit 25 goals in the Champions League, aged 22 years and 80 days, though Haaland has since broken that record.

Mbappé's Champions League goal comparison: Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo

After his first 50 Champions League appearances, Mbappé had scored 29 goals – just two shy of the tallies of Messi and Lewandowski at that stage. Since then, the Paris striker has gone through the gears and reached 40 goals quicker than that prolific pair.

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals 40 goals Van Nistelrooy 15 27 34* 45* Benzema 14 34 50 57 Mbappé 15 37 51 59 Lewandowski

16

36 46 61 Messi 23 36 48 61 Neymar

19 38 49 65 Ronaldo

37

56 74 82 Haaland 7 14* Kane 12 24 Haller 6*

*record

Champions League records Mbappé holds

Youngest to 10 goals – 18y 350d

Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 352d

Youngest to 40 goals – 23y 317d

Champions League records in Mbappé's sights

Youngest to 50 goals – Lionel Messi (24y 284d)

Quickest to 60 goals – Lionel Messi (80 games)



What titles has Mbappé won?

Mbappé made his 50th Champions League appearance in November 2021 but how did his trophy cabinet compare to some of the competition's greats at that juncture?

Kylian Mbappé: 4 domestic titles, 4 domestic cups, 1 FIFA World Cup, 1 UEFA Nations League

Lionel Messi: 4 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski: 4 domestic titles, 2 domestic cups

Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 1 Champions League, 1 Ballon d'Or﻿

