UEFA Champions League final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head records

Liverpool and Real Madrid have 19 European Cup titles between them, and storied pasts on the international stage. But how many times have they encountered each other in Europe's elite club competition, and how have those meetings gone? It could be good news for Karim Benzema fans.

At a glance 8 Matches

3 Liverpool wins (8 goals)

4 Real Madrid wins (10 goals)

1 Draw



Liverpool's previous final wins

Final, 27/05/1981

Full-back Alan Kennedy grabbed an 81st-minute winner in Paris as Bob Paisley became the first coach to achieve a hat-trick of victories with the one club. "The homecoming was unbelievable," recalled Kennedy. "There was red and blue everywhere because the Everton fans came out to support us too."

Round of 16 first leg, 25/02/2009

Yossi Benayoun headed Fábio Aurélio's 82nd-minute free-kick past Iker Casillas to earn the Reds – second best for much of the evening – an unlikely win. "The perfect result," said Israeli Benayoun. "Clean sheet and an away goal.

Round of 16 second leg, 10/03/2009

Fit-again Steven Gerrard ran the show at Anfield, scoring either side of half-time after Fernando Torres' early opener; Andrea Dossena added late gloss. "Liverpool were too good," rued Madrid boss Juande Ramos.

Karim Benzema makes it 2-0 to Madrid at Anfield Getty Images

Group stage, 22/10/2014

Madrid's first win in this fixture was worth the wait as first-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a certain Mr Benzema (2) set up an easy win; Liverpool were indebted to Simon Mignolet for limiting the damage.

Group stage, 04/11/2014

That man Benzema again did the damage in the first half as the holders booked their place in the last 16 with two games to spare. Liverpool, for whom Mignolet shone once more, would ultimately be pushed down to third by Basel.

Final, 26/05/2018

Substitute Gareth Bale scored twice in Kyiv, including a wonderful overhead kick that perhaps eclipsed coach Zinédine Zidane's 2002 effort as greatest final goal. Benzema (who else?) had opened the scoring before Sadio Mané's leveller for a Liverpool side who lost Mohamed Salah to first-half injury. "We'll never know what would have happened if he'd played on," rued Reds boss Jürgen Klopp.

2018 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Quarter-final first leg, 06/04/2021

Vinícius Júnior and Marco Asensio struck before half-time to put Real Madrid on course for the last four, and though Salah pulled one back with "their one shot of the second half" according to Zidane, Vinícius' second restored the cushion. "We didn't deserve anything," conceded Andrew Robertson.

Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/2021

Real Madrid produced a defensive masterclass at Anfield, with Benzema going closest to scoring on the break with an effort that struck the post. "We didn't rest on our laurels, and that's ultimately what decided it," said the excellent Casemiro.