UEFA Champions League final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head records
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the UEFA Champions League's most successful clubs, but how have their previous meetings gone?
Liverpool and Real Madrid have 19 European Cup titles between them, and storied pasts on the international stage. But how many times have they encountered each other in Europe's elite club competition, and how have those meetings gone? It could be good news for Karim Benzema fans.
At a glance
8 Matches
3 Liverpool wins (8 goals)
4 Real Madrid wins (10 goals)
1 Draw
Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
Final, 27/05/1981
Full-back Alan Kennedy grabbed an 81st-minute winner in Paris as Bob Paisley became the first coach to achieve a hat-trick of victories with the one club. "The homecoming was unbelievable," recalled Kennedy. "There was red and blue everywhere because the Everton fans came out to support us too."
Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool
Round of 16 first leg, 25/02/2009
Yossi Benayoun headed Fábio Aurélio's 82nd-minute free-kick past Iker Casillas to earn the Reds – second best for much of the evening – an unlikely win. "The perfect result," said Israeli Benayoun. "Clean sheet and an away goal.
Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid
Round of 16 second leg, 10/03/2009
Fit-again Steven Gerrard ran the show at Anfield, scoring either side of half-time after Fernando Torres' early opener; Andrea Dossena added late gloss. "Liverpool were too good," rued Madrid boss Juande Ramos.
Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid
Group stage, 22/10/2014
Madrid's first win in this fixture was worth the wait as first-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a certain Mr Benzema (2) set up an easy win; Liverpool were indebted to Simon Mignolet for limiting the damage.
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
Group stage, 04/11/2014
That man Benzema again did the damage in the first half as the holders booked their place in the last 16 with two games to spare. Liverpool, for whom Mignolet shone once more, would ultimately be pushed down to third by Basel.
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
Final, 26/05/2018
Substitute Gareth Bale scored twice in Kyiv, including a wonderful overhead kick that perhaps eclipsed coach Zinédine Zidane's 2002 effort as greatest final goal. Benzema (who else?) had opened the scoring before Sadio Mané's leveller for a Liverpool side who lost Mohamed Salah to first-half injury. "We'll never know what would have happened if he'd played on," rued Reds boss Jürgen Klopp.
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
Quarter-final first leg, 06/04/2021
Vinícius Júnior and Marco Asensio struck before half-time to put Real Madrid on course for the last four, and though Salah pulled one back with "their one shot of the second half" according to Zidane, Vinícius' second restored the cushion. "We didn't deserve anything," conceded Andrew Robertson.
Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid
Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/2021
Real Madrid produced a defensive masterclass at Anfield, with Benzema going closest to scoring on the break with an effort that struck the post. "We didn't rest on our laurels, and that's ultimately what decided it," said the excellent Casemiro.