UEFA Women's Champions League: group stage by numbers

0 Paris Saint-Germain won their six games without conceding a goal, a first in a home-and-away UEFA club competition group.

1 The first goal of the new group stage was scored by a player from the competition's most successful club, Melvine Malard for Lyon at Häcken.

﻿Malard makes history

3 Three clubs – HB Køge, Hoffenheim and Real Madrid – reached the group stage on their first-ever European entries. Benfica, Juventus, Servette and WFC Kharkiv were also among the final 16 for the first time under any format. Madrid and Juve are now the two first-time quarter-finalists.

5 Number of last season's quarter-finalists who came through the group stage to get there again: Barcelona, Bayern München, Lyon, Paris and Wolfsburg.

8 Tabea Wassmuth of Wolfsburg was group-stage top scorer on eight goals, two ahead of Jordyn Huitema.

Wolfsburg reach tenth straight quarter-final

10 Wolfsburg's last-day success means they have achieved the unique feat of making ten quarter-finals in ten consecutive seasons since their 2012/13 debut.

11 The top three teams in Group A all ended up with 11 points, meaning they were split on three-way head-to-head goal difference, Wolfsburg and Juventus topping last season's runners-up Chelsea.

12 Number of games Arsenal and Juventus will have played after the quarter-finals, thanks to being the only teams that began in round 1 to progress past the group stage. That will equal Zvezda-2005's single-season record from 2008/09, with the potential to reach the new maximum of 15.

14 Arsenal's progress ensured they booked a 14th quarter-final in as many campaigns since the inaugural 2001/02 edition, a record tally and ahead of Lyon by one.

25 Paris were group-stage top scorers on 25 goals, one better than Barcelona, the other team that clinched a maximum 18 points.

Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Hoffenheim

27 Total number of goals in Arsenal's games, the most, with 14 for and 13 against – as they pipped Hoffenheim to second by a single head-to-head goal.

29 The most goals in any quarter-hour segment from the 48 matches were the 29 scored between the 31st and 45th minutes (which, curiously, was just the fourth-highest sector in the men's UEFA Champions League group stage this season). There were also ten scored past the 90-minute mark in added time.

48 Saves made by HB Køge's Kaylan Marckese, the most by any goalkeeper in the group stage.

50 Ada Hegerberg's first European goal after her injury comeback, away to Benfica, was her 50th in the competition for Lyon, making her the only player to reach the mark for a single club. Her overall goal record is now up to 56 in as many appearances (four prior to joining OL).

Hegerberg: 'It's nice to be back scoring'

90.5 The % passing accuracy of Barcelona, helping them produce 191 goal attempts for 24 goals from their six wins and also to average 69.3% possession.

97 Wendie Renard missed the first four Lyon matches injured but returned to take her record appearances tally closer to 100, which could be achieved this season if they make the semis.

171 Total goals in the group stage, an average of 3.57 per game.

158,939 Total attendance across the 48 group fixtures, including 18,344 at Parc des Princes for Paris vs Madrid and 36,058 overall for the three matches at Juventus Stadium, which stages May's final.