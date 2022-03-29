UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round: Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy, Romania qualify

Tuesday 29 March 2022

Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy and Romania won their groups to join hosts Slovakia in the finals with one more place to fill.

England finished ahead of top seeds Portugal to qualify
England finished ahead of top seeds Portugal to qualify The FA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is in progress, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.

So far six of the seven groups are completed with Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy and Romania topping their groups to qualify. The final tournament, for which the draw will be held on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round joined top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage.

Qualified for final tournament

Austria (Group 7 winners)
England (Group 3 winners)
France (Group 2 winners)
Israel (Group 1 winners)
Italy (Group 5 winners)
Romania (Group 4 winners)
Slovakia (hosts)

  • Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19 but missed out behind Austria in this round.
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina narrowly missed out on a finals debut behind France, who scored twice in the last seven minutes to win their Group 2 decider 2-1.
All the matches

Elite round groups

Group 1 (complete):
Qualified as group winners: Israel
Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Scotland, Turkey

Group 2 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: France (hosts)
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden

Group 3 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: England (hosts)
Also in group: Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group 4 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Romania
Also in group: Iceland, Georgia, Croatia (hosts)

Italy qualified in Finland
Italy qualified in FinlandGetty Images

Group 5 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Italy
Also in group: Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany

Group 6 (1–7 June): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia

Group 7* (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Austria
Also in group: Spain (hosts), Denmark

*Change to Group 7 due to Russia's suspension

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 29 March 2022