2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round: Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy, Romania, Serbia qualify

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is complete, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.

Six of the groups were played in March, with Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy and Romania topping their sections to qualify. Then in the first week of June the remaining mini-tournament took place, with Serbia pipping Ukraine on disciplinary points (10 bookings to 13) after finishing level on head-to-head result, overall goal difference and overall goals scored.

The final tournament, for which the draw was held at on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round joined top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage.

Final tournament groups Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria

Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19 but missed out behind Austria in this round.

Bosnia & Herzegovina narrowly missed out on a finals debut behind France, who scored twice in the last seven minutes to win their Group 2 decider 2-1.

Group 1

Qualified as group winners: Israel

Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Scotland, Turkey

Group 2

Qualified as group winners: France (hosts)

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden

Group 3

Qualified as group winners: England (hosts)

Also in group: Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group 4

Qualified as group winners: Romania

Also in group: Iceland, Georgia, Croatia (hosts)

Italy qualified in Finland Getty Images

Group 5

Qualified as group winners: Italy

Also in group: Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany

Group 6

Qualified as group winners: Serbia

Also in group: Ukraine, Norway, Netherlands (hosts)

Group 7*

Qualified as group winners: Austria

Also in group: Spain (hosts), Denmark

*Change to Group 7 due to Russia's suspension