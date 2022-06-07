2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round: Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy, Romania, Serbia qualify
Tuesday 7 June 2022
Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy, Romania and Serbia won their groups to join hosts Slovakia in the finals with one more place to fill.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is complete, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.
Six of the groups were played in March, with Austria, England, France, Israel, Italy and Romania topping their sections to qualify. Then in the first week of June the remaining mini-tournament took place, with Serbia pipping Ukraine on disciplinary points (10 bookings to 13) after finishing level on head-to-head result, overall goal difference and overall goals scored.
The final tournament, for which the draw was held at on Thursday 28 April at X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín-Čilistov, will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
In the elite round, the teams emerging from the qualifying round joined top seeds Portugal, who entered at this stage.
Final tournament groups
Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France
Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria
- Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19 but missed out behind Austria in this round.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina narrowly missed out on a finals debut behind France, who scored twice in the last seven minutes to win their Group 2 decider 2-1.
Elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified as group winners: Israel
Also in group: Hungary (hosts), Scotland, Turkey
Group 2
Qualified as group winners: France (hosts)
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden
Group 3
Qualified as group winners: England (hosts)
Also in group: Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
Group 4
Qualified as group winners: Romania
Also in group: Iceland, Georgia, Croatia (hosts)
Group 5
Qualified as group winners: Italy
Also in group: Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany
Group 6
Qualified as group winners: Serbia
Also in group: Ukraine, Norway, Netherlands (hosts)
Group 7*
Qualified as group winners: Austria
Also in group: Spain (hosts), Denmark