2022/23 UEFA Europa League: Matches, draws, final
Wednesday 18 May 2022
What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2023 final?
The 2022/23 campaign is the 52nd season of this club competition, the 14th since it was rebranded from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League and the second since the introduction of the new format. It kicks off on 4 August 2022 and runs until the final on 31 May 2023.
Please note that dates are subject to change.
When are matches in the 2022/23 Europa League?
Qualifying
Third qualifying round: 4 & 11 August 2022
Play-offs: 18 & 25 August 2022
Group stage
Matchday 1: 8 September 2022
Matchday 2: 15 September 2022
Matchday 3: 6 October 2022
Matchday 4: 13 October 2022
Matchday 5: 27 October 2022
Matchday 6: 3 November 2022
Knockout phase
Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 February
Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023
Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023
Final: 31 May 2023
Matches are generally played on Thursdays (other than the final) and in principle equally split between two time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.
Where will 2023 Europa League final take place?
Budapest will stage its first major European men's final as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League decider takes place at the Puskás Aréna.
The venue was originally slated to stage the 2022 final, but it was agreed in June 2020 that the Puskás Aréna would be the venue for the 2023 decider instead.
Upcoming UEFA Europa League finals
2024: Dublin Arena, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
2025: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain
When are the 2022/23 Europa League draws?
Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022
Play-off round: 2 August 2022
Group stage: 26 August 2022
Knockout round play-off: 7 November 2022
Round of 16: 24 February 2023
Quarter-finals & Semi-finals: 17 March 2023