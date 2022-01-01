2023 UEFA Europa League final: Budapest

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at Budapest's Puskás Aréna on 31 May 2023.

Officially opened in 2019, the 65,000+ capacity stadium stands on the site of the old Hungarian national team stadium, which was also named in honour of former Honvéd and Real Madrid forward Ferenc Puskás. The venue is located in the Zugló district of the Hungarian capital.

2020 Super Cup highlights: Bayern 2-1 Sevilla

This is the second UEFA final to be staged at the new venue, which previously hosted the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, where Bayern beat Sevilla 2-1 in the traditional season curtain-raiser. The home of the Hungarian national team also staged four games at UEFA EURO 2020.

Where will the 2024 and 2025 UEFA Europa League finals be held?

2024: Dublin Arena, Dublin

2025: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

What do the winners get?

The story behind the UEFA Europa League trophy

The UEFA Europa League trophy is, at 15kg, the heaviest piece of UEFA silverware. To make things extra interesting, it also has no handles.

The 2022/23 winners also gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.