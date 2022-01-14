Champions League group stage recap: Villarreal do enough

Despite some impressive displays in the group stage, it took a Matchday 6 victory to take Unai Emery's Villarreal to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, with results not quite reflecting the Yellow Submarine's performance level.

Campaign so far

Highlights: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal

Group F runners-up: W3 D1 L2 F12 A9

Top scorer: Arnaut Danjuma (4)

14/09: Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta (Trigueros 39, Danjuma 73; Freuler 6, Gosens 83)

29/09: Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal (Alex Telles 60, Ronaldo 90+5; Alcácer 53)

20/10: Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal (Elia 77; Pino 6, Gerard Moreno 16, Moreno 88, Chukwueze 90+2)

02/11: Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys (Capoue 36, Danjuma 89)

23/11: Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United (Ronaldo 78, Sancho 90)

09/12: Atalanta 2-3 Villarreal (Malinovskyi 71, Zapata 80; Danjuma 3 51, Capoue 42)

Campaign in ten words: Lack of a finisher nearly cost them a knockout place.

UEFA.com reporter's view The Yellow Submarine played some excellent football during the group stage, in particular dominating Manchester United for long periods at Old Trafford. Gerard Moreno's injury issues meant that they lacked a natural goalscorer, though, and while they got the job done, it would have been a lot easier with a sharper cutting edge.

What we've learned

Last season's UEFA Europa League winners, Villarreal have proved themselves to be worthy of a place at this level with some of their displays, but need to be a bit more clinical in both boxes if they are to keep forging on, with some slack defending and profligate finishing marring some good group-stage showings.

Highlights: Young Boys 1-4 Villarreal

Arnaut Danjuma - 44 points

Étienne Capoue – 36 points

Dani Parejo – 27 points

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Wednesday 2 February at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

Key stats

• Just under half of the city of Villarreal's 52,000 inhabitants can fit inside their 23,500-seater stadium.

• Signed from Bournemouth in summer 2021, Nigerian-born Dutch forward Danjuma scored four goals in his maiden UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Villarreal conceded eight of their nine group stage goals after the break.