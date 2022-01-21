UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Chelsea vs LOSC Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Friday 21 January 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Chelsea and LOSC.

Chelsea scored nine times without reply in their three home games in the UEFA Champions League group stage
Chelsea and LOSC meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 22 February.

Chelsea vs LOSC at a glance

When: Tuesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 16 March)
Who: Group H runners-up Chelsea vs Group G winners LOSC
Where to watch the game on TV

What do you need to know?

2019/20 highlights: Chelsea 2-1 LOSC
2019/20 highlights: Chelsea 2-1 LOSC

Though Chelsea were only runners-up in their group, progress was fairly straightforward for Thomas Tuchel's holders with their three home games all ending in victories and clean sheets. LOSC, by contrast, had to wait until the final match to qualify with their 3-1 success at Wolfsburg sealing their round of 16 place and a 2-1 triumph at Sevilla on Matchday 4 pivotal to their ascent to the Group G summit.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

LOSC: Grbić; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; André, Renato Sanches, Xeka; Burak Yılmaz, David, Bamba

Form guide

Chelsea
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWWDDWWDDW
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup final

LOSC
Since Matchday 6: WDDWWD
Where they stand: 10th in Ligue 1

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

