UEFA Futsal EURO quarter-final preview

Eight teams are gearing up for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Monday and Tuesday, with three past champions and a trio of debutants still in contention.

We preview the action.

Monday

Highlights: Ukraine 0-1 Portugal

It's the holders vs debutants to begin the quarter-finals, but despite winning all three Group A games to get through in relative comfort, there are reasons for world and European champions Portugal to be nervous.

The last time these teams played, in a FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifier exactly two years to the day before they meet again here, Finland led the group hosts 2-0 through Juhana Jyrkiäinen and Miika Hosio with less than two minutes left. However, Bruno Coelho and Cardinal then struck for a draw that proved crucial in ensuring Portugal secured an automatic place in Lithuania, where they claimed the title last autumn.

Highlights: Slovenia 1-2 Finland

Finland, who will be missing the suspended Jani Korpela, showed tactical nous and grit in edging Slovenia 2-1 in Friday's decisivie Group B match, having already held Italy 3-3 before losing 6-2 to Kazakhstan despite leading twice. Victory would make history: no Finland side has ever won a knockout game in any UEFA national-team final tournament.

Jorge Braz, Portugal coach: "We will have to be a very strong Portugal if we want to defeat Finland. They are a team that know how stay in the match. They are never out of the match. They know what they have to do to fight for the result until the end. Tomorrow won’t be different. The simple things like nobody else. They don’t do difficult things, they do the simple things perfectly. Their evolution has been fantastic."

Mićo Martić, Finland coach: "We're not afraid of anything. We've already played against Portugal. We're going to fight and show that we can beat them."

Key stat: Portugal are unbeaten in 31 competitive games since losing 5-2 to Argentina in the 2016 World Cup semi-finals.

Highlights: Kazakhstan 4-1 Italy

Kazakhstan boast a pretty good record in quarter-finals, having won last-eight contests in both their past Futsal EURO appearances (2016 and 2018) as well as last year's World Cup, though they did suffer defeat on penalties by Japan in the 2001 AFC Futsal Championship prior to their UEFA transfer.

Their group form suggests goals: they drew 4-4 with Slovenia despite trailing three times, beat Finland 6-2 after falling behind twice, then saw off Italy 4-1. However, Taynan and Edson picked up costly suspensions against Italy, while Azat Valiullin went off injured. Chingiz Yesenamanov is yet to feature.

Highlights: Serbia 1-6 Ukraine

Two-time runners-up Ukraine were narrowly beaten by both hosts Netherlands and Portugal in Group A, but﻿ a 6-1 defeat of Serbia in between kept up their run of reaching the last eight in ten straight Futsal EUROs under various formats.

That said, they were down to ten players by the time they met Portugal due to the absences of Volodymyr Razuvanov, Vitaliy Radevych, Oleksandr Pediash and Artem Fareniuk – and, to make matters worse, Mykhailo Zvarych suffered a finger injury.

Higuita, Kazakhstan captain: "It's a gigantic loss not being able to count on Taynan and Edson for the quarter-finals and we'll have to adapt, but I'm sure we will still be at our best."

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "There's nothing much to add about Kazakhstan – a world-class team who are almost always present in the final stages at various tournaments."

Key stat: Ukraine have been in the quarter-finals in every edtition since the round was introduced in 2010 and have lost all five times.

Tuesday

Highlights: Russia 5-1 Poland

Russia were perhaps the pick of the teams in the group stage, totalling 16 goals as they defeated Slovakia 7-1, Croatia 4-0 and Poland 5-1. The nearly team so often since their sole major title at Futsal EURO 1999, they look in mean mood and have even overcome the injury that has cost them prolific pivot Eder Lima, with Artem Antoshkin currently leading the top scorer race on five goals and three assists.

Georgia, like Russia, were through with two games to spare after comebacks to defeat Azerbaijan 3-2 and Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 – making them the first debutants to start with a pair of victories since 2010. Their playing style has led to some thrilling action, though their 8-0 loss to Spain on Saturday left them facing Russia, who beat them 4-0 in Tbilisi and 3-0 in Schelkovo last year in qualifying.

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Georgia

Chaguinha, Georgia player: "It was a harsh lesson for all of us [against Spain] and we'll need to be fully focused against Russia to make sure nothing like this happens again. I don't think this result will affect us psychologically because many of our players have a lot of experience at the highest level and can deal with all the side effects from a result like this."

Key stat: Russia have won four Futsal EURO quarter-finals in a row since their penalty shoot-out loss to Spain in 2010.

Highlights: Georgia 0-8 Spain

Spain slipped ﻿under the radar a little when they began Group D by beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 before being held 2-2 by Azerbaijan. However, the 8-0 defeat of Georgia, equalling their own tournament-record margin of victory, was a signal of intent from a team that have never gone two consecutive Futsal EUROs without lifting the trophy.

Overall, nine different players have scored for the seven-time winners, including a late contribution from Adolfo against Georgia on his return to the side, and another from Solano, freshly called up to replace the injured Esteban Cejudo.

Highlights: Slovakia 5-3 Croatia

As for Slovakia, they recovered from a 7-1 loss to Russia and a 2-2 draw with Poland to book progress by downing Croatia 5-3. By doing so, they ensured that three of the four debutants made it out of the group stage, more than in all previous post-1999 editions put together.

Their chances of going further could well depend on Tomáš Drahovský, the Santa Coloma player who was top scorer in the Spanish league last season and is behind only behind Ferrao and Adolfo this term.

Fede Vidal, Spain coach: "Slovakia is going to be a very tough match, like all of them. There are no favourites in the tournament or in the matches. If we want to win, we have to play a great game."

Key stat: Spain have not failed to be among the last four in all 11 previous Futsal EUROs.