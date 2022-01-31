UEFA Futsal EURO quarter-final higlights: Portugal and Ukraine reach semis

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals began in exciting fashion on Monday as holders Portugal were twice begged back before ending Finland's debut campaign before Ukraine made their fourth semi, 17 years after their third, by knocking out one of the favourites, Kazakhstan.

Action continues on Tuesday when Russia face Georgia for the right to meet Ukraine and Spain take on Slovakia, with the winners playing Portugal in Friday's other semi-final.

Monday

Highlights: Portugal 3-2 Finland

The holders are through but one of three finals debutants to make the last eight pushed them all the way. Finland pressed early but the holders went ahead in the fourth minute when Pany Varela showed a burst of speed down the left and crossed for Afonso Jesus to turn in. The equaliser arrived six minutes later as Henri Alamikkotervo powered in a trademark free-kick which Miika Hosio chested in at the far post. Afonso struck again, though, connecting with Bruno Coelho's kick-in.

It seemed Finland were on the back foot but just under seven minutes into the second half they levelled with a kick-in of their own, Jukka Kytölä's ball met sweetly by captain Panu Autio. But Portugal have not gone unbeaten competitively since the 2016 World Cup without responding to setbacks and Miguel Ângelo's neat footwork and driven angled shot made it 3-2.

Finland gave everything to equalise, especially Autio in his last international after 16 years, 149 games and 101 goals, but they fell, the buzzer even going just before a long-range Pany effort rolled in. After the game Finland coach Mico Martić ended his-year reign.

Coelho on Portugal win

Bruno Coelho, Portugal player: "We knew it was going to be a difficult match. Finland are very strong physically and they play really well. They are very pragmatic and we were aware that it was going to be hard but we were always very focused for the entire 40 minutes and we managed to prevail."

Panu Autio, Finland captain: "Finland can keep on improving. We have a huge futsal following in Finland, a lot of great young talents in the team, that can grow as players with this experience. A new generation is coming! It’s been a long journey. I’ve been with the national team for 16.years. I played in a final tournament. A dream come true! I am happy I was able to experience this as a player."

Key stat: Portugal are into their fifth semi-final in seven editions.

Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-5 Ukraine

Missing suspended Taynan and Edson, Kazakhstan began brightly but Ukraine were able to keep them and bay and led through a 14th-minute penalty smashed in by Petro Shoturma after Ihor Korsen had been brought down just inside the box by Azat Valiullin, who had been a pre-game injury doubt. Douglas Junior twice went close just before half-time, hitting the crossbar from close range.

Early in the second half, Korsen superbly doubled the lead as he ran on to Mykhailo Zvarych's long pass, controlled on the volley and chipped Higuita. As the Kazakhstan goalkeeper pushed up, Zvarych lobbed the ball into an empty net for the third and Ukraine nearly got more in similar style. However, Douglas Junior pulled one back with a feint and strike seven minutes from time, and a frantic finish ensued.

Just over two minutes remained when Birzhan Orazov pulled another back, and extra time definitely loomed. Except within 48 seconds both Volodymyr Razuvanov and Yaroslav Lebid had struck from deep in the Ukraine half with the Kazakhstan goal unguarded. Orazov did have time for a finals-leading seventh goals of the tournament but Kazakhstan's time was up.

Ukraine's Ihor Cherniavskyi and coach Oleksandr Kosenko at full-time Getty Images

Ihor Khorsun, Ukraine player: "For me it’s a big emotion and like a dream. We have worked really hard for this. I was a great game, so many chances for both sides, and that is why I am feeling so emotional. We will find more energy for the next match – there are some events that maybe only happen once in your life so you must give everything. We believed from the start, we were just ready and from the first second we played to win."

Higuita, Kazakhstan captain: "This defeat hurts a lot but we knew Ukraine are a very competitive team. We prepared this match to the limit but then we conceded a goal and everything became harder for us. We were missing important players but congratulations to Ukraine. As for us we go again and we will try to focus on our next objective. Life goes on.”

Key stat: Ukraine ended a run of five straight quarter-final defeats to make the last four for the first time since 2005.

Tuesday

