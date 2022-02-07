UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Dortmund vs Rangers Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Monday 7 February 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg between Dortmund and Rangers.

Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Giovanni Reyna
Dortmund pair Erling Haaland and Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Dortmund and Rangers meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday 17 February.

Dortmund vs Rangers at a glance

When: Thursday 17 February (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion﻿, Dortmund, Germany
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off (second leg 24 February)
Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League round of 16; losers exit Europe
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Dortmund vs Rangers on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Dortmund return to the competition for the first time in four seasons to face a Rangers side looking to build on their 2020/21 run to the last 16. The Scottish giants have had a greater challenge on their hands this term, both in domestic competition and in Europe, but they are always up for the fight. They know all about Erling Haaland, Englishman Jude Bellingham and also Giovanni Reyna, whose dad Claudio spent two seasons with the Gers and named his son after his former team-mate. A certain Mr Van Bronckhorst.

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: To follow

Rangers: To follow

Great Rangers Europa League goals
Great Rangers Europa League goals

Form guide

Dortmund
Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16

Rangers
Last six games: WDWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup round of 16, League Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

Marco Rose, Dortmund coach: "Rangers are a great club from Scotland with lots of tradition. They always deliver exciting tussles and have great fans. It will be a challenge."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "Playing against a top club side in Europe will be a great test for us. It's going to be really hard — but you want challenges, in life and in football. You want to compete with the best. We have to be on top of our game. I've known Gio [Reyna] his whole life and he is named after me, so they won't come better than this. It's a very special moment for both of us."

Claudio Reyna and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst pictured in 2000
Claudio Reyna and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst pictured in 2000PA Images via Getty Images

Squad changes

To follow

