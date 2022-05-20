UEFA Europa Conference League final, Roma vs Feyenoord: Meet the finalists

The first ever UEFA Europa Conference League final will bring together Roma and Feyenoord. Meet the sides chasing the top prize in Tirana.

Highlights: Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt

Can Roma win the Europa Conference League?

José Mourinho has never lost a European final, and Roma are solid overall and quick up front: vital ingredients when it comes to one-off matches.

Roma UEFA ranking: 11

Roma UEFA history

How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11), 2-1agg Vitesse (R16), 5-2agg Bodø/Glimt (QF), 2-1 agg Leicester (SF)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)﻿

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Campaign so far

After some ups (four wins) and downs in the group stage (including losing 6-1 at Bodø/Glimt) Roma have found consistency in the knockout phase, responding well to defeat at Bodø/Glimt in the quarter-final first leg and making the most of a packed, passionate Stadio Olimpico again to see off Leicester in the semis.

How do Roma play?

Mourinho fields three at the back, two attacking wing-backs, solid midfielders and two dynamic players behind the lone striker, Tammy Abraham. Roma love to attack at pace, getting the ball forward with as few touches as possible. The aim is to get Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini in space and Abraham one-on-one with the keeper.

Who is Roma's key player?

Tammy Abraham. Replacing Edin Džeko was no easy task, but Abraham has done magnificently since joining from Chelsea. The tall striker is very mobile, links up well with his midfield team-mates and takes his chances when they come. Nine goals so far in this competition tell their own story.

Who is Roma's coach?

José Mourinho. With two UEFA Champions League and two UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup successes to his name, Mourinho wants to become the first coach to win all three current men's UEFA club competitions. He is both a serial winner and an expert in dealing with pressure at the highest level.

Did you know?

Roma are the only side that have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

When and where is the Europa Conference League final? This season's final takes place at the National Arena in Tirana. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 25 May.

All goals on Feyenoord's road to the Conference League final

Can Feyenoord win the Europa Conference League?

Feyenoord were the underdogs for the semi-final against Marseille after a relatively smooth passage through the previous rounds, but were adventurous in winning the first leg and canny in drawing the second. They can play attacking football, defend resolutely, and crucially, they don't scare easily.

Feyenoord UEFA ranking: 42



Feyenoord UEFA history

How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6), 8-3agg Partizan (R16), 6-4agg Slavia Praha (QF), 3-2agg Marseille (SF)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)﻿

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Campaign so far

Feyenoord are unbeaten in the tournament proper, with eight wins and four draws. Having won Group E by six points ahead of Slavia Praha and Union Berlin, they racked up eight goals against Partizan in the round of 16 before knocking in another six against Slavia Praha (again) in the quarter-finals, and a more modest three against OM.

How do Feyenoord play?

They play a nominal 4-2-3-1 formation, with Cyriel Dessers the designated lone striker, but in reality, Luis Sinisterra spends most of his time equally high up the pitch. Full-backs Lutsharel Geertruida and Tyrell Malacia are always keen to overlap. While the normal modus operandi is possession-based, the long ball over the defence was used to devastating effect in the first leg of the semi-final against Marseille.

Who is Feyenoord's key player?

Cyriel Dessers. The striker has found the net ten times in the Europa Conference League, making him the competition’s top scorer. Quick on the uptake and pacy as well, Dessers has shown he can deliver when it really counts.

Who is the Feyenoord manager?

Arne Slot. In his first season at the helm in Rotterdam after a spell at AZ Alkmaar, Slot has transformed Feyenoord into an attack-minded side that eagerly hunts the ball and then uses it wisely. He has wildly exceeded expectations in taking the club to the final.

Did you know?

Feyenoord won the European Cup in 1970 and the UEFA Cup in 1974 and 2002. Win the UEFA Europa Conference League and they will be the first and only side to have had their hands on all three of the current major UEFA men's club trophies.