Futsal World Cup qualifying: Preliminary round report

The road to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup has begun for European contenders as the preliminary round kicked off qualifying.

Through from preliminary round Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Sweden

The top two teams in each of the six groups now progress to the main round draw on 6 July, alongside the 24 nations entering at that stage. That will be the first of two rounds of groups played home and away as part of a two-year process to decide Europe's places in the 24-team finals. Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.

Group A

Through to main round: Germany (hosts), Montenegro

Also in group: Gibraltar, San Marino

Group B

Through to main round: Denmark, Cyprus

Also in group: Norway (hosts), Malta

Group C

Through to main round: Armenia, Kosovo

Also in group: Bulgaria (hosts), Scotland

Group D

Through to main round: Lithuania (hosts), Israel

Also in group: Turkey, Northern Ireland

Group E

Through to main round: Sweden (hosts), Austria

Also in group: Albania, Andorra

Group F

Through to main round: Moldova (hosts), Greece

Also in group: Switzerland, Estonia

The 24 teams with the lowest coefficients of the 48 entrants as of November 2021, including World Cup debutants Austria and 2021 finals hosts Lithuania, entered the preliminary round.

The top two teams in each group progress to the main round group stage to join the 24 nations entering in that round: Spain, Russia*, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia.

*Russia suspended until further notice

Road to the finals



Main round draw: 6 July 2022, Nyon

Main round: Home and away groups to be completed by 8 March 2023

Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon

Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023

Elite round draw: 5 July 2023, Nyon

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024