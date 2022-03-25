Portugal vs North Macedonia: World Cup play-off final preview, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Portugal and North Macedonia meet in the FIFA World Cup Path C play-off final on Tuesday 29 March.

The winner will book one of three remaining places at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, with the World Cup draw due to take place on Friday 1 April.

Portugal vs North Macedonia at a glance When: Tuesday 29 March (20:45 CET)

Where: Estádio do Dragão, Porto

What: Path C play-off final

How did the teams get here?

Serbia denied Portugal top spot in Group A with a last-day 2-1 win in Lisbon. Fernando Santos's side then beat Turkey 3-1 in the play-offs. North Macedonia edged out Romania to finish second behind Germany in Group J. They beat the Germans 2-1 in Duisburg in qualifying then pulled off an even bigger shock by eliminating Italy in the play-off semis.

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Otávio; Ronaldo, Jota

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski﻿, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Churlinov, Ademi, Bardi, Elmas; M. Ristovski, Trajkovski

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal are favourites again, but will be mindful of how they rode their luck against Turkey as they face another side who will line up to defend. The returns of João Cancelo and Pepe should ease Fernando Santos's defensive concerns, and with Bernardo Silva in a free role, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota as menacing as ever, Portugal know how to dominate games.

Igor Panevski, North Macedonia reporter

The North Macedonia fairytale continues; after making it to UEFA EURO 2020, the team have a historic opportunity to get to the World Cup following a sensational victory in Palermo. They have never met Portugal competitively, but North Macedonia drew 0-0 with their hosts in a 2012 friendly in Leiria and know how to frustrate big sides. Blagoja Milevski's side beat Germany away in qualifying so why not Portugal too?

World Cup pedigree

Portugal

Final tournaments: 7 (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018)

Best: third place (1996)

North Macedonia

Final tournaments: none

Best: N/A

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "Everyone knew what was going to happen except the North Macedonian people. This is a final and finals are very difficult. I have been involved in plenty of them so I know what I'm talking about. In the end, these are games are there to be won. We'll approach the game with the same respect as we showed Turkey."

Blagoja Milevski, North Macedonia coach: "We won against one of the best teams in the world [Italy]. We won't stop here; we have one last step to get to the World Cup. We are well on our way to confirming why we are among the top 20 teams in Europe."