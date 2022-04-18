Leipzig vs Rangers Europa League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday 18 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg between Leipzig and Rangers.
Leipzig and Rangers meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.
Leipzig vs Rangers at a glance
When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: RB Arena, Leipzig
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)
Where to watch Leipzig vs Rangers on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Leipzig's in-form striker Christopher Nkunku struck twice as the German side impressed in their last-eight second leg against Atalanta, stretching their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches, and setting up a first ever meeting with Rangers. The Glasgow outfit required extra time but eventually saw off Braga in a thrilling quarter-final decider at Ibrox to become the first Scottish club to reach the semi-finals in the Europa League era.
Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Olmo; André Silva, Nkunku
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWD
Where they stand: 3rd in German Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Rangers
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup final
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "When you're in the semi-finals, you always want to go one step further and reach the final, but Rangers definitely have that goal too. They're a really good team. They knocked Borussia Dortmund out over two legs, and when they can eliminate teams of that calibre, you get a sense of the quality Rangers have."
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "To reach the last four in Europe is a major achievement for everyone and we worked hard for it."
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.