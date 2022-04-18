UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Leipzig vs Rangers Europa League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday 18 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg between Leipzig and Rangers.

James Tavernier celebrates scoring in Rangers' quarter-final decider
James Tavernier celebrates scoring in Rangers' quarter-final decider Getty Images

Leipzig and Rangers meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

Leipzig vs Rangers at a glance

When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: RB Arena, Leipzig
What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Leipzig vs Rangers on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

See more

What do you need to know?

Leipzig's in-form striker Christopher Nkunku struck twice as the German side impressed in their last-eight second leg against Atalanta, stretching their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches, and setting up a first ever meeting with Rangers. The Glasgow outfit required extra time but eventually saw off Braga in a thrilling quarter-final decider at Ibrox to become the first Scottish club to reach the semi-finals in the Europa League era.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Olmo; André Silva, Nkunku

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWD
Where they stand: 3rd in German Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Rangers
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup final

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "When you're in the semi-finals, you always want to go one step further and reach the final, but Rangers definitely have that goal too. They're a really good team. They knocked Borussia Dortmund out over two legs, and when they can eliminate teams of that calibre, you get a sense of the quality Rangers have."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "To reach the last four in Europe is a major achievement for everyone and we worked hard for it."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.


