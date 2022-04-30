Wolfsburg 2-0 Barcelona (agg: 3-5): Spanish champions survive late German surge to reach the final

Barcelona's perfect campaign run was brought to an end, but the Spanish champions won on aggregate to reach the UEFA Women's Champions League final for the third time in four years, where they will meet Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain in Turin on 21 May.

Match in brief: Wolfsburg win on the night, but Barcelona go through

Wolfsburg celebrate Tabea Wassmuth's opener UEFA via Getty Images

Wolfsburg had a monumental task ahead of them, needing to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit, and in an end-to-end opening, Tabea Wassmuth’s headed attempt had made up for a cagey start when Felicitas Rauch's wayward back pass allowed the Spanish champions to bear down on the hosts' goal early on.

Jonatan Giráldez's composed Barcelona soon found their rhythm, taking control and keeping possession, as Wolfsburg relied heavily on half chances and counterattacks. But despite Barça's dominance with decent first-half efforts from Caroline Graham Hansen, Aitana Bonmatí and Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, it was Wassmuth who struck first, reducing the deficit two minutes into the second half, and changing the complexion of the match.

Just before the hour-mark, Jill Roord gave Wolfsburg another enormous lift, finding Sandra Paños' bottom corner from distance, bringing the difference between the sides to just two. Still hunting two more goals, the She-Wolves threw everything at Barcelona. In a nervy end to the match, Svenja Huth spurned a great chance, before an industrious Sveindís Jónsdóttir run threatened late on.

Tommy Stroot's game plan had worked – bringing Barça's 40-game winning streak to an end – however, it wasn’t meant to be for Wolfsburg, as the Spanish side maintained their aggregate lead to book their place in the Turin final on 21 May.



Visa Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

UEFA via Getty Images

"﻿She has excellent technique, good communication and instructs well. She understands and reads the game well, and is always available with good composure. She calmed down hectic situations."

UEFA Technical Observer panel



Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

When is a defeat due to rust? Barcelona's winning streak was so long, so authoritative before this 2-0 loss that perhaps there was some subconscious complacency? Even a little tiredness based on the relentless demands to play-recuperate-travel-play-win? At any rate the high intensity of Wolfsburg's clever and spirited performance wasn't quite something that the European champions could match. However, they dug in, they competed and they are through. Not all victories are products of flamboyance and devastating football. Barcelona are going to Turin, there's time to recuperate and, as of now, they remain the team to beat.

Reaction

To follow.

Jill Roord scored Wolfsburg's second Getty Images

Key stats

Barcelona have lost only three of their last 25 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W21 D1 L1).

Barcelona have failed to score in just two of their last 34 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

Wolfsburg have won their last four home UEFA Women's Champions League matches against Spanish clubs (F21 A2).

Wolfsburg have won five of their last six home matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wilms (Bremer 85), Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Jonsdottir, Roord (Popp 62), Lattwein, Huth; Wasmmuth, Pajor

Barcelona: Paños; Torrejón, Paredes, León, Rolfö (Ouahabi 65); Bonmati (Syrstad Engen 84), Guijarro, Alexia; Graham Hansen (Pina 84), Hermoso (Oshoala 59), Crnogorčević (Caldentey 59)