Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Europa League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt meet Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final at Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium on Wednesday 18 May.

Where to watch Frankfurt vs Rangers

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt

UEFA Cup winners in 1980, Frankfurt's passionate supporters have been a huge feature of the competition this season, not least for the 3-2 win at the Camp Nou that eliminated Barcelona. A meeting with Rangers will take them back to another famous European occasion: they scored six in both legs as they eliminated the 'Gers in the semi-finals en route to losing the 1960 European Cup final 7-3 to Real Madrid.

Rangers have doubtless got over that defeat by now. The Glasgow side's greatest continental achievement to date was winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1972: their only success in four major UEFA competition finals to date. Their most recent disappointment came in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup decider against Zenit, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will be determined to take this opportunity.

Line-ups

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostić; Hauge, Borré, Kamada

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišic; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Wright, Aribo, Kent

These are the finalists' starting line-ups from their semi-final second legs; predicted line-ups and team news to follow.

Form guide

Great Rangers Europa League goals

Frankfurt

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWDLW

Where they stand: 11th in German Bundesliga

Rangers

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup final

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "Slowly something is falling into place. What the team did [in the semi-final] was unbelievable. We said to the players: 'I don't know if you are the best players or if we are the best coaches. But we are exceptional as a group and together we can be the best.' It's the best thing when you can make so many people happy. For us, it’s all about this final."

Ansgar Knauff, Frankfurt forward: "The last six months have been a dream come true. So many emotions, such a great run into the European final and the matches I have experienced here. Just incredible."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "I'm very proud of the achievement. Not many players can play European finals. It's not for every player. Once we're there, we need to do everything to win it. It's remarkable."

James Tavernier, Rangers defender: "We have got to fancy ourselves. We are in the final of the Europa League. You reach the final for a reason, so we're upbeat; we are full of confidence and we are going to give it absolutely everything we've got."

John Lundstram, Rangers midfielder: "We’ve been through so many ups and downs this season but to come through it and reach a Europa League final: wow."