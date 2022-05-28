UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League final: Starting line-ups, selection dilemmas, team news, injuries and suspensions

Saturday 28 May 2022

Starting line-ups, team news and selection dilemmas ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Fabinho and Thiago are both expected to be fit for Liverpool
Fabinho and Thiago are both expected to be fit for Liverpool Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by showing the starting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League final. Our team reporters also considered the two coaches' main selection dilemmas and kept tabs on any potential absences.

LIVERPOOL

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz
Out: Origi (thigh)

Jürgen Klopp's heavy-metal machine is so well-oiled that at least eight of this starting XI normally picks itself – fitness permitting. Thiago Alcántara (muscle) and Fabinho (thigh) were both available after recent injury problems: "It looks good for both of them," said Jürgen Klopp in his pre-final press conference.

Where were the question marks? Perhaps the closest call came in central defence: Ibrahima Konaté has excelled in Europe this season but it looked to be a coin toss between him and Joël Matip as Virgil van Dijk's partner.

Jordan Henderson always looked the most likely companion for Fabinho and Thiago in midfield, while up front Luis Díaz made his way into Klopp's first-choice front three at the expense of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

REAL MADRID

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.

The Real Madrid XI has been settled and largely unchanged in big games this season, with the experienced midfield trio of Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Casemiro showing age is just a number. David Alaba and Éder Militão look like they have been playing together for years at the back.

One area where Carlo Ancelotti did have a decision to make, however, was in the front three. Two-goal semi-final hero Rodrygo made such an impact from the bench that he was pushing for a starting berth, but the Italian stuck with Federico Valverde, who offers more defensive protection.

