Champions League final form guide: Liverpool and Real Madrid's recent results and remaining fixtures
Thursday 12 May 2022
UEFA.com keeps tabs on the UEFA Champions League finalists' form in the run-up to the decider in Paris on Saturday 28 May.
Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Latest final updates
LIVERPOOL
Form (most recent game first): WDWWWW
Last game: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool, 10/05
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners
Remaining fixtures
14/05: Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup final
17/05: Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League
22/05: Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League
28/05: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final
REAL MADRID
Form: LWWLWW
Last game: Atlético 1-0 Real Madrid, 08/05
Where they stand: Spanish champions
Remaining fixtures
12/05: Real Madrid vs Levante, Spanish Liga
15/05: Cádiz vs Real Madrid, Spanish Liga
22/05: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, Spanish Liga
28/05: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final