Champions League final form guide: Liverpool and Real Madrid's recent results and remaining fixtures

UEFA.com keeps tabs on the UEFA Champions League finalists' form, most recent results and remaining fixtures between now and the season finale.

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results and next fixtures are domestic league games unless otherwise stated.

LIVERPOOL

Form (most recent game first): WDWWWW

Last game: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool, 10/05

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners

Remaining fixtures

14/05: Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup final

17/05: Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League

22/05: Liverpool vs Wolves, Premier League

28/05: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final

REAL MADRID

Atlético's Yannick Carrasco scores the winner in Sunday's Madrid derby AFP via Getty Images

Form: LWWLWW

Last game: Atlético 1-0 Real Madrid, 08/05

Where they stand: Spanish champions

Remaining fixtures

12/05: Real Madrid vs Levante, Spanish Liga

15/05: Cádiz vs Real Madrid, Spanish Liga

22/05: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, Spanish Liga

28/05: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final