Paris complete the 11th domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup/UEFA Champions League treble

Luis Enrique's Paris have become the 11th side to complete a domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup treble following their 5-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Inter.

Paris wrapped up the Ligue 1 title some time ago then eased past Reims 3-0 in the French Cup final on 24 May to seal a domestic double ahead of their Munich meeting with Inter. Barcelona were eyeing the same landmark this season but their remarkable defeat by Inter in the semi-finals ended their hopes.

Luis Enrique is the second coach to achieve this treble on two occasions having previously managed it with Barcelona in 2015. Pep Guardiola is the only manager to have completed the treble twice: with Barcelona in 2009 and Manchester City in 2023.

Which clubs have won the domestic league, cup, and European Cup treble?

1966/67: Celtic

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

2022/23: Manchester City

2024/25: Paris

Has any club won the domestic league, cup, league cup and European Cup quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.