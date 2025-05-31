Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Paris complete the 11th domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup/UEFA Champions League treble

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Paris have become only the 11th side to complete a domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup treble following their 5-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Inter.

The treble-winning clubs

Luis Enrique's Paris have become the 11th side to complete a domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup treble following their 5-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Inter.

Paris wrapped up the Ligue 1 title some time ago then eased past Reims 3-0 in the French Cup final on 24 May to seal a domestic double ahead of their Munich meeting with Inter. Barcelona were eyeing the same landmark this season but their remarkable defeat by Inter in the semi-finals ended their hopes.

Luis Enrique is the second coach to achieve this treble on two occasions having previously managed it with Barcelona in 2015. Pep Guardiola is the only manager to have completed the treble twice: with Barcelona in 2009 and Manchester City in 2023.

Which clubs have won the domestic league, cup, and European Cup treble?

1966/67: Celtic
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Inter
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
2019/20: Bayern München
2022/23: Manchester City
2024/25: Paris

Has any club won the domestic league, cup, league cup and European Cup quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Selected for you

Final records: Paris set new mark
Live 31/05/2025

Final records: Paris set new mark

We open the final record book for the lowdown on all the milestones.
Maiden winners for Morocco and Ecuador
Live 31/05/2025

Maiden winners for Morocco and Ecuador

Fifty-four nations can lay claim to a European Cup-winning player with Achraf Hakimi and Willian Pacho adding Morocco and Ecuador respectively to the list in 2025.
Who has won a Champions League-EURO double?
Live 01/06/2024

Who has won a Champions League-EURO double?

Ten players have won the European Cup and EURO in the same season.
Most Champions League final wins
Live 31/05/2025

Most Champions League final wins

Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić lead the way with six Champions League final wins apiece.
UEFA Champions League finalists' form guide
Live 12/05/2019

UEFA Champions League finalists' form guide

The latest on Tottenham and Liverpool's results and form.
2019/20 Champions League group stage
Live 01/06/2019

2019/20 Champions League group stage

The 32 sides have confirmed their place in the 2019/20 group stage, led by holders Liverpool.