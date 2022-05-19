Where the 2022 Europa League final was won and lost

'Fine margins' is a well-worn phrase among players and coaches but it proved an apt description of how the 2022 UEFA Europa League final was decided, with a single save by Kevin Trapp from Aaron Ramsey ultimately enough to separate the sides after a 1-1 draw in Seville.

The two coaches talked through how things played out from their points of view, while our UEFA.com reporters mull over how the contest could have panned out differently in the 120 minutes that preceded the shoot-out.

Where the coaches thought the Europa League final was decided

'Proud' Glasner on Frankfurt glory

Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt coach: "It was exactly the game we expected. They are very physical and play long balls. Tuta had cramp and was unable to run backwards. We had to control the pace. Our penalties were very well taken – we have been practising for the past month. [Ansgar] Knauff asked not to take one so he would have been the 11th to go – even Trapp would have done it sooner."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "We prepared for penalties but [Borna] Barišić came off and he was our first taker. Some players were not in a good way to take a penalty but Ramsey was available. He's really down; everyone is sick, they're disappointed. He took responsibility but unfortunately for us he didn't score."

Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

Where our reporters thought the Europa League final was decided

James Thorogood, Frankfurt reporter

Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

Glasner did a magnificent job of keeping Rangers guessing throughout the 120 minutes. Using a flat, five-man back line demanded a lot more of Knauff and Filip Kostić out wide but both rose to the occasion. It was the deployment of Kostić, though, that was ever-changing. He was both a distraction and a threat in equal measure, while the variety in his performance prevented Rangers from shutting him down.

Fans don't score goals but Frankfurt's did play their part in the success story in Seville. The pre-match choreography was jaw-dropping, while the atmosphere they not only created but maintained throughout was electric. Djibril Sow said after the game he didn't realise the Eagles' fans were outnumbered given the continuous noise they made; there can be no higher compliment.

Alex O'Henley, Rangers reporter

Trapp's brilliant extra-time save

Rangers' chances evaporated in the final minutes of extra time when Trapp pulled off a wonder save from Ryan Kent. In that moment the keeper broke Rangers' hearts and made sure Frankfurt could at least take the game to penalties. Once there, Trapp was the hero once more, producing a reflex save to deny Ramsey's effort, and with five flawless spot kicks of their own, Frankfurt gave Allan McGregor no chance.

The defence will look back at the goal they conceded from open play and feel they could have done better, both in stopping Kostić's cross from the left and allowing Rafael Borré the freedom to run between Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey. Bassey was Rangers' best player on the night in my opinion – but the real damage was done near the end of the added half-hour when Trapp denied Kent what would surely have been the winning goal.